Preview: Alanyaspor vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 08 Mar 2026 05:10

Having picked up contrasting cup results in midweek, Alanyaspor and Genclerbirligi return to league action when they square off in round 25 of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

With just a third of the season left to play, both sides are currently separated by just two points in the bottom half of the table, and defeats at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium could see them begin to flirt with the prospect of relegation.

Match preview

Having picked up two wins and one draw from the opening three games, Alanyaspor’s unbeaten campaign in the Turkiye Kupasi came to an end last Tuesday when they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Galatasaray in the second of their two consecutive league-and-cup meetings.

Baris Alper Yilmaz and teenage sensation Renato Nhaga netted in a 23-minute spell to put Galatasaray two goals up heading into half time, and after Steve Mounie pulled one back in the 78th minute, the visitors held firm to see out all three points at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

While Alanyaspor sit third in Group A of the cup, two points off second-placed Trabzonspor in the second knockout-stage qualifying spot, they return to action in the league, where they suffered back-to-back defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray in their last two matches.

Joao Pereira’s men have struggled for results since the turn of the year, losing four of their seven league matches, with their only victory coming on February 14, when they narrowly edged out Konyaspor 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ruan and Florent Hadergjonaj.

While Alanyaspor will be looking to find their feet on Monday, they go up against a Genclerbirligi side whom they have failed to get the better of in any of their last five encounters, losing three and picking up two draws since securing a 1-0 victory in March 2018.

© Imago

Genclerbirligi maintained their fine run of results in the Turkiye Kupasi last Thursday as they secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over TFF 2. Lig outfit Aliaga FK when the two sides squared off at the Aliaga Ataturk Stadium.

Aliaga held their own to keep the game goalless heading into half time, but the visitors upped the ante after the break, with Samed Onur scoring on either side of Yigit Hamza Aydar’s 59th-minute strike, before Suat Kaya grabbed a 92nd-minute consolation for the hosts.

Genclerbirligi are unbeaten in their four cup matches so far, picking up 10 points from a possible 16 to sit two points off the qualifying places, and head coach Volkan Demirel will hope last week’s result at the Aliaga Ataturk Stadium can spark an upturn in form in the league, where they have endured a difficult run of results since the turn of the year.

Like Monday’s hosts, the Ankara Ruzgari have failed to win six of their seven Super Lig matches this year, losing three and claiming three draws, having picked up two wins and one draw from their three games to close out 2025.

With 24 points from 24 matches, Genclerbirligi are currently 12th in the Super Lig standings, two points and one spot behind Alanyaspor, and just four points above the dreaded bottom three heading into the final third of the season.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

D

W

L

L

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

L

L

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

L

D

L

D

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Alanyaspor will take to the pitch without 25-year-old midfielder Yusuf Ozdemir, who has been suspended by the Turkish Football Federation over betting scandal.

Having recently returned from a lengthy cruciate ligament injury, Buluthan Bulut was named as an unused substitute against Galatasaray last time out and the 23-year-old midfielder could make his return to action on Monday.

Genclerbirligi, meanwhile, have a relatively lengthy absentee list, as Nigerian midfielder Peter Etebo (muscle) and the Turkish duo of Abdullah Sahindere (knee) and 21-year-old Emirhan Unal (knee) continue their spells on the sidelines.

Malian midfielder Moussa Kyabou has been out of action since picking up a knee injury against Fenerbahce back in August 2025, while defender Ogulcan Ulgun is set to sit out his fourth straight game through a hamstring problem.

French forward Franco Tongya is also ruled out for the trip to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium due to suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Kayserispor on March 1.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Janvier, Keskin; Hwang, Elia, Mounie

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Thalisson; Dele-Bashiru; Canak, Gurpuz, Onur, Mimaroglu; Traore

We say: Alanyaspor 2-1 Genclerbirligi

Alanyaspor and Genclerbirligi will both believe that they can get the results on Monday, and with a defeat for either being potentially damaging, we are expecting a tight match at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium. However, home advantage gives Pereira’s side an extra edge here and we are backing them to snap their five-game winless run in this fixture.

