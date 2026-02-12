Preview: Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 12 Feb 2026 23:25

Alanyaspor and Konyaspor — two sides desperate to end prolonged winless runs in the Turkish Super Lig — will go head-to-head at GAIN Park Stadyumu on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are without a victory in their last four league matches, drawing twice and losing twice, while the visitors carry the longest ongoing winless streak in the division, having failed to win in 11 games (6D, 5L).

Match preview

Alanyaspor looked on course to snap their drought last weekend after racing into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 16 minutes away at Besiktas, with Guven Yalcin scoring both goals – however, they were unable to hold on, conceding once in each half to settle for a 2-2 draw.

That result marked the Thunders’ 11th stalemate of the league campaign — the most of any team — underlining a season defined by narrow margins and missed opportunities.

Despite their ongoing struggles, Joao Pereira’s side remain 10th in the standings on 23 points after 21 matches, and there is still reason for optimism among the home supporters, with the performance against Besiktas encouraging, while their recent record against Konyaspor also points towards a positive outcome.

Alanyaspor are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with the Anatolian Eagles, winning the most recent four encounters, with each of the last three finishing 2-1 in their favour.

Konyaspor’s last victory in this fixture came in 2023 at this very stadium, though their current form offers little confidence of repeating that success.

Nevertheless, the visitors can take heart from their goalless draw with Goztepe on Sunday, a match in which they limited their opponents to no shots on target while creating six of their own.

It was also the first game in charge for new manager Ilhan Palut, who was appointed just days earlier as the club’s third head coach of the season.

While early signs under Palut were promising, consistency remains the key challenge, with Konyaspor still searching for their first league win since a 2-1 triumph over Genclerbirligi in October, with defensive frailties proving costly.

They have conceded 18 goals across the 11 matches in that winless run, and 33 in total this season — the fourth-highest tally in the division.

Currently 12th with 20 points, the Anatolian Eagles sit only four points above the relegation zone, and another poor run could quickly drag them into serious trouble.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

D

L

D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

W

D

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

D

L

D

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

D

Team News

Alanyaspor have just one injury concern, with Bulut Buluthan sidelined by a knee problem, while Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended following a betting violation.

Portuguese defender Nuno Lima will also miss out due to accumulated yellow cards, meaning Borussia Dortmund loanee Baran Mogultay is likely to deputise in defence.

Konyaspor’s only confirmed absentee is Ufuk Akyol, who has been out since October with a knee injury.

Defender Ugurcan Yazgili will also sit this one out after reaching the yellow-card suspension threshold, having picked up his eighth booking of the campaign.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Akdag, Aliti, Mogultay; Ruan, Janvier, Makouta, Hardegjonaj; Hwang, Yalcin, Karaca

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Jo, Bazoer, Demirbag, Guilherme; Kutlu, Bjorlo; Turuc, Svendsen, Muleka; Kramer

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Konyaspor

Both sides are crying out for a much-needed win, but Alanyaspor appear slightly better placed to end their drought with their spirited display against Besiktas and dominant recent record in this fixture which should boost confidence.

With the hosts often falling just short this season, another tight contest is likely, yet hosts’ familiarity against this opponent may finally tilt the balance in their favour.



