Preview: Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 16 Jan 2026 11:15

Fenerbahce will look to keep the pressure on leaders Galatasaray when they face Alanyaspor on Sunday.

At a time when the visitors sit three points off top spot in the Super Lig table, their hosts are in 10th place despite losing just four times this campaign.

Match preview

Fenerbahce are currently making headlines through their ambitions in the transfer market with Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante the latest player on their radar.

However, head coach Domenico Tedesco will be focused on trying to ensure that Fenerbahce prolong their unbeaten Super Lig campaign with 11 wins and six draws coming from 17 matches.

Since the turn of the year, Fenerbahce have recorded a 2-0 win over Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup to emphasise that they are closing the gap in terms of quality.

In all competitions, Tedesco's side have won six of their last seven games, a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas in a Turkish Cup fixture being the only blot on their copybook.

Sunday's fixture will represent Fenerbahce's first Super Lig game since December 20, their last two such matches ending in a 4-0 triumph over Konyaspor and 3-0 success at Eyupspor.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

As for their opponents, Alanyaspor have put together a seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, not losing since defeat to Kasimpasa on November 23.

Nevertheless, Joao Pereira's side have now reached nine draws from their 17 Super Liga games, including a recent three-game streak of stalemates that saw them score just one goal.

On a more positive note, Alanyaspor posted a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk in their most recent Super Lig fixture on December 21.

A total of three top-flight clean sheets have now been recorded in a row, although the Thunders did draw 2-2 with Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday night.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D L D D D W

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

W D D W W D

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

W W D D W W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

© Imago / xSeskimphotox FBahce-Alanya-170925 (29)

Alanyaspor are likely to line up with a similar team to the one that started in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

Florent Hadergjonaj was the star of that game, scoring twice from right wing-back, but Pereira has a decision to make on the left side.

Hwang Ui-Jo is bidding to return ahead of Ianis Hagi or Ruan, the veteran South Korean having ended 2025 with a goal and an assist.

Matteo Guendouzi, a recent signing from Lazio, is bidding for a start in Fenerbahce's midfield with Ismail Yuksek most likely to drop out.

Goalkeeper Ederson and defender Milan Skriniar are also in line to return after being rested for the cup tie in midweek.

Star man Anderson Talisca, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions, penned a new contract earlier this week and should take the number 10 role.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Makouta, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Aksoy, Janvier, Hagi; Karaca, Yalcin, Ruan

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Guendouzi, Fred; Asensio, Talisca, Akturkoglu; Duran

We say: Alanyaspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

With Alanyaspor having lost just four times in 17 Super Lig fixtures, they will get Fenerbahce's respect ahead of this contest. However, we cannot back against the visitors, who we feel will remain on Galatasaray's coattails with a strong performance on away territory.

