Man City transfer news: Mega £90m deal 'effectively agreed'f or Premier League midfield star

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 03:34 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 03:34

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a sensational summer deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Premier League giants have been identifying long-term successors to their established midfield core as they look to evolve under the guidance of Hugo Viana and Pep Guardiola.

Anderson has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the English top flight this term, playing a pivotal role in Forest's fight for top-flight survival.

The 22-year-old recently produced a standout performance at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's 2-2 draw, reportedly helping to convince the City hierarchy of his suitability for a high-profile move.

While several other elite clubs have been monitoring his progress, it appears the blue half of Manchester has made a definitive breakthrough in negotiations.

Man City 'win race' for £90m-rated Anderson

© Imago / Every Second Media

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Manchester side have won the battle for his signature, with reports suggesting that the framework of an agreement is in place for a transfer worth approximately £90m.

In reportedly winning the battle for his signature, Guardiola's men have won pipped their Manchester rivals to the signing of the Forest star.

The Red Devils are believed to have identified Anderson as a primary target for their own midfield revamp, particularly with the confirmed departure of Casemiro at the end of the season.

Despite drawing up a shortlist that included the likes of Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, the Old Trafford hierarchy appear to have been bypassed by their local rivals in the race for the England international.

Why do Man City reportedly want Anderson?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The above source hints that Anderson's tactical intelligence and energy are viewed as the ideal ingredients to refresh a City engine room that may see senior departures after the 2026-27 season.

The young midfielder's dynamism in the middle of the park provides a youthful spark that could prove vital in maintaining City’s high-pressing intensity as the current core ages.

Anderson's Premier League experience is also an attraction for the Manchester giants, with the midfielder not requiring any bedding-in time to the division, even if he has to adapt to Guardiola's unique tactical requirements.

With Antoine Semenyo hitting the ground running at the Etihad, there is some rationale in the Cityzens' desire to bring in homegrown talent or players familiar with the English top flight.