Man City lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for FA Cup fifth-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Mar 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 16:19

Manchester City could be without up to three players for Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) both remain sidelined with long-term injuries, while Nico O'Reilly is a minor doubt with an ankle issue that forced him to miss City’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola continues to take one game at a time, but considering that Man City lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, rotation in a few positions could be on the cards this weekend.

A start for James Trafford between the sticks is likely, while Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones are both contenders to replace Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi at centre-back. Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri may retain their starting spots at full-back, though.

Rodri could be given a rest, which would allow Nico Gonzalez to start in a deep-lying midfield role, potentially alongside Rico Lewis, captain Bernardo Silva or O’Reilly, if fit.

Tijjani Reijnders will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup in an advanced central role, but he faces competition from Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki who both began the draw with Forest.

Jeremy Doku recently recovered from a calf injury and he, along with Savinho and Omar Marmoush, are in contention to start in the final third. In-form Antoine Semenyo could potentially make way if one of those three Citizens stars is handed a start.

However, Guardiola may decide to stick with Semenyo up front and rest Erling Haaland, who recovered from a “little injury” to play the full 90 minutes against Forest.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Lewis, Gonzalez; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Marmoush