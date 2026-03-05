Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle FA Cup clash: O’Reilly, Gvardiol, Kovacic latest

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Mar 2026 07:56 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 07:57

Manchester City will be looking to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals when they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the fifth round on Saturday evening.

The Citizens enter this contest after being held to a 2-2 Premier League home draw by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, allowing title rivals Arsenal to move seven points clear at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more.

Pep Guardiola’s men - still in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple - are now gearing up for their fifth encounter of the season against Newcastle, having previously faced them twice in the league and twice in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Ahead of their next battle with Eddie Howe’s side, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news

Nico O'Reilly

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 7 (vs. Newcastle)

Nico O'Reilly missed City’s win over Nottingham Forest after sustaining a knock to his ankle in last weekend’s victory at Leeds. The 20-year-old’s issue is not thought to be serious, so he could be ready to return to face Newcastle.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute outings for the Citizens this term since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel, but he has begun individual training.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.