Barcelona Transfer News: Spanish giants 'ready to listen' to offers for star defender

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 02:58

Barcelona are reportedly considering the long-term future of Ronald Araujo as the club prepare for a strategic overhaul of their defence.

The Uruguay international, once regarded as a key pillar of the Blaugrana project and a vocal leader with a commanding presence in central defence, has faced a challenging season under Hansi Flick.

Although he has featured more in the league this season, with 15 appearances already surpassing last season's 12, the defender has encountered on-field and off-field difficulties.

With Barca believed to be assessing the squad's composition to improve financial flexibility and tactical fit, Araujo is expected to be sold this summer.

Barcelona 'prepared' to consider offers for questioned Araujo

© Imago

According to Mundo Deportivo via Fichajes, Barcelona have decided to listen to offers for Araujo during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spanish club reportedly set an asking price in the region of €25m (£21.8m)to €30m (£26m), reflecting a significant decrease from his previous market valuation of nearly €80m just 12 months ago.

This shift in stance is said to be an upshot of a series of high-profile errors in concentration and ongoing difficulties with ball distribution that have left the defender vulnerable in Flick's high-pressing system.

Thus, the club’s recruitment department are believed to be prioritising centre-backs with greater positional reading and technical precision, leading to the conclusion that Araujo is no longer an untouchable structural piece.

Araujo future: Where could Barca defender end up?

© Imago

Although there is no apparent suitor for the defender at present, the above source suggests that Manchester United and Bayern Munich could revive previous interest in the centre-back.

It remains to be seen whether United — under Michael Carrick or a new manager in the summer — will make a move for the defender, though Bayern's interest may be limited given Dayot Upamecano's signing of a new deal and the links to Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck.

Nevertheless, Barca's eagerness to sell the 26-year-old is thought to be a way to potentially ease salary cap constraints and generate essential funds to strengthen the squad.

With the club reportedly eyeing his departure, it remains uncertain whether Araujo will ultimately leave or fight to retain his place.