Preview: Osasuna vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 17:44

Mallorca will be aiming to avoid a fifth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors are 18th in the La Liga table, two points behind 17th-placed Elche, while Osasuna are 10th, seven points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Osasuna will enter Saturday's match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Valencia, with that result ending a six-game unbeaten run in Spain's top flight.

Alessio Lisci's side won four of six league matches between January 17 and February 21, and that run of form has helped them move into 10th spot in the division.

Osasuna are only seven points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo and in the hunt for a European finish, with the majority of their success this season built on a strong home record.

Indeed, Los Rojillos have picked up 24 points from their 12 league matches in front of their own fans, only suffering two defeats in the process.

Osasuna are actually unbeaten in their last four league matches with Mallorca, although three of those contests have finished level, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse game earlier this season.

© Imago

Mallorca's last victory over Osasuna came in December 2023, and they have only managed to win one of their last seven games against Saturday's opponents.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very difficult season for the Pirates, who are firmly locked in a battle to retain their status at this level of football.

Martin Demichelis has arrived as head coach, with the Argentine taking charge at the end of February, and his first game at the helm proved to be a 1-0 home loss to Real Sociedad.

Mallorca have lost each of their last four league games, with their last success proving to be a 4-1 victory over Sevilla on home soil at the start of February.

The Pirates are currently 18th in the La Liga table on 24 points, two points behind 17th-placed Elche, while they are only three points ahead of 19th-placed Levante.

Osasuna La Liga form:

WDWDWL

Mallorca La Liga form:

LWLLLL

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Osasuna will welcome Aimor Oroz back into their squad on Saturday, with the attacker available again following a one-game suspension.

Iker Benito remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the fixture with Mallorca.

Ante Budimir is having another impressive campaign, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in all competitions, and the Croatian will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Mallorca, Takuma Asano, Jan Salas and Marash Kumbulla will again miss out due to injury problems, but the visitors have no fresh fitness problems.

Like Osasuna, Mallorca have a forward enjoying an impressive season, with Vedat Muriqi netting 16 times in Spain's top flight this term.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Mallorca side for this match, with Samu Costa set to keep hold of a starting role in the middle of midfield.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Herrando, Galan; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Moro; Budimir

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Darder, Mascarell, Costa; Joseph, Muriqi, Virgili

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Mallorca

Osasuna have been impressive at home this season, and we are finding it difficult to back anything other than a home win considering Mallorca's recent struggles.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.