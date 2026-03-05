Chelsea winger Pedro Neto handed Football Association charge after Arsenal red card

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 18:37 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 18:38

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto faces the risk of missing at least another Premier League game after his red card against Arsenal.

Neto picked up two bookings at the Emirates Stadium in the space of three minutes, one for dissent and the other for a needless challenge on the touchline.

The Blues ultimately went on to lose 2-1 to the Gunners in a crucial top-flight fixture, Rosenior revealing a day later that Neto had apologised to the squad for his actions.

However, the 25-year-old has put himself at risk of further punishment for his conduct when leaving the pitch.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Neto charged by Football Association

On Thursday afternoon, the Football Association announced that it had charged Neto for improper conduct.

Having made his way from the opposite side of the pitch, Neto was seen remonstrating with the fourth official before heading down the tunnel.

In the immediate aftermath of his red card, Neto had also tried to protest his innocence to the referee, despite his second yellow card being undisputedly justified.

A statement read: "It’s alleged that the player acted in an improper manner by failing to leave the pitch promptly; and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s.

"Pedro Neto has until Monday 9 March to provide a response.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Neto still available for Wrexham FA Cup tie

With Neto having until early next week to either accept or appeal the charge, he remains available for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Wrexham.

As it stands, though, his availability against Newcastle United on March 14 and/or Everton on March 21 is under threat.

Given Rosenior's admittance over his growing frustration over Chelsea's disciplinary issues, it feels unrealistic that the West Londoners will launch any kind of appeal.

Chelsea also recently received a six-figure fine from the FA for their part in a brawl that occurred against West Ham United on January 31.