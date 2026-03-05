Preview: Alverca vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 05 Mar 2026 19:23

AVS will be looking to finally get their first Primeira Liga away win on the board when they go head to head with Alverca at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Saturday.

Custodio Castro’s men, meanwhile, are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year, claiming two wins and two draws in their four matches, and will head into the weekend aiming to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Match preview

Alverca were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game last Saturday when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Following a goalless first half, Portuguese midfielder Samu broke the deadlock one minute after the restart to put the Vitoria de Guimaraes in front, but Figueiredo struck in the 65th minute to help the visitors leave with a point.

With that result, Castro’s men have gone six straight games without a win in the league, losing twice and claiming four draws, and have managed just two victories in 11 matches since mid December.

Despite their recent struggles, Alverca remain well planted in mid-table in what has been an impressive return to the Primeira Liga after a two-decade absence, having picked up 27 points from their 24 matches to sit 10th in the standings, five points off ninth-placed Guimaraes.

With just 10 games to go and the season’s run-in fast approaching, AVS are staring at an increasingly daunting battle to preserve their top-flight status, with the Vila das Aves outfit sitting rock-bottom in the table, 12 points away from safety.

Joao Henriques’s men dropped two more points in their survival scrap last Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw by Estrela Amadora when the two sides squared off at the Estadio do CD das Aves.

AVS have failed to win 10 of their most recent 11 matches across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing seven, including a 3-2 extra-time defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals on February 5.

This weekend’s visitors have managed just nine points from their 24 Primeira Liga matches this season, but four of those have arrived in their last three outings, showing glimpses of progress in recent weeks as Henriques begins to steady the ship after a rocky start in December.

However, next up for AVS is a trip to the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca, where Alverca have proven tough to crack this season and are unbeaten in six of their last seven games, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of November.

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

D

D

D

AVS Primeira Liga form:

D

L

W

L

L

D

Team News

Alverca will have to cope without Brazilian full-back Kaiky Naves, who is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Vitoria de Guimaraes last weekend.

On the injury front, Castro will be unable to name several players down the spine of the team, as the likes of Stephane Diarra (muscle), Leo Chu (knee) and Spanish midfielder Tomas Mendes (muscle) continue their spells on the sidelines.

Francisco Chissumba has missed the last two matches since coming off injured against Tondela on February 13, while Ghanaian midfielder Sabit Abdulai is set to sit out his fifth consecutive game since coming off injured against Estrela in January.

As for AVS, they remain without the attacking duo of 22-year-old Pedro Lima and Frenchman Antoine Baroan, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Colombian defender Cristian Devenish will also play no part in this weekend’s tie due to suspension after picking up a yellow card while on the bench against Estrela last time out.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Baseya, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Rhaldney, Lincoln, James; Figueiredo, Milovanovic, Chiquinho

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Santos, Vitor, Rivas; Algobia, Roni, Mendonca; Akinsola, Tomane, Duarte

We say: Alverca 2-0 AVS

Alverca have struggled to get going in recent weeks, but their strong form at home will give them plenty of optimism heading into this weekend’s matchup.

AVS have picked up just two points on the road this season, and while they are on the up, we predict Castro’s side will come away with all three points at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca.

