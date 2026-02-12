Preview: Tondela vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 12 Feb 2026 08:12

Seeking to pick up their first away defeat since November, Alverca journey to the Estadio Joao Cardoso to take on Tondela in round 22 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.

Having suffered a narrow defeat in September’s reverse fixture, the Auriverdes will head into the weekend looking to get their revenge against the visitors and move level with Santa Clara in the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

With the season’s run-in fast approaching, Tondela find themselves staring down the threat of relegation, a stark contrast that accompanied their promotion from the Segunda Liga barely one year ago to end their four-season wait for top-flight football.

Having held on to see out an impressive draw against Benfica on February 1, the Dao-Lafoes’ outfit painfully dropped two points against Estoril Praia last Saturday when they squandered a two-goal lead at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

The visitors could not have asked for a better start to the game, with Brazilian striker Maranhao netting twice inside the first 16 minutes to put them in cruise control, but quick-fire goals from Joao Carvalho and Ferro helped Estoril Praia force a share of the spoils.

Tondela kicked off the new year with promise, claiming a 3-1 comeback victory against Arouca on January 3, but three defeats and two draws from their subsequent five matches has seen things unravel for the Auriverdes, who have plunged into the danger zone.

Cristiano Bacci’s side have lost 13 of their 21 Primeira Liga matches so far while picking up three wins and five draws to collect 14 points and sit bottom but one in the league standings, five points behind 15th-placed Casa Pia.

© Imago / xMatthieuxMirvillex

Alverca, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Benfica when the two sides squared off at the Estadio da Luz.

Figueiredo found the back of the net right on the half-hour mark to cancel out Andreas Schjelderup’s 16th-minute opener, but substitute Anisio Cabral came up clutch for Benfica, netting an 86th-minute winner shortly after coming off the bench.

Having secured back-to-back victories over Famalicao and Moreirense in their first two outings to start the year, what seemed like a resurgent spell has started to unravel for Alverca, who have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up one point from the last nine available.

Despite their recent slump, Custodio Castro’s men have made a solid impression in the big leagues, as they sit 10th in the Primeira Liga table with 24 points from 21 matches, having made their return to the top flight last season since going down over 20 years ago.

While Alverca will be looking to find their feet and resume their quest for a top-half finish, they will need to be at their best at the Estadio Joao Cardoso, having lost seven of their last eight games on the road since October 18.

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

D

D

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Tondela will have to cope without the services of Nigerian defender Emmanuel Maviram, who missed the game against Estoril Praia last Saturday through an injury.

Brazilian striker Maranhao turned in an impressive team display in the aforementioned game and we expect the 26-year-old to spearhead the Auriverdes attack, alongside Makan Aiko and Stade Reims loanee Jordan Siebatcheu.

Meanwhile, Alverca will take to the pitch without Brazilian midfielder Lincoln, who is currently suspended, having crossed the yellow card threshold with his booking against Benfica last time out.

On the injury front, 25-year-old striker Leo Chu also continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a knee problem, while Spanish midfielder Tomas Mendes has been sidelined since coming off injured against AVS in October.

Stephane Diarra has been out of action since October through a muscle injury, while Ghanaian midfielder Sabit Abdulai is a major doubt, having missed the game against Benfica.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Marques, Medina, Conceicao; Hodge, Sithole, Alves; Maranhao, Aiko, Siebatcheu

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mateus; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Moreira, Rhaldney, Chissumba; Figueiredo, Milovanovic, Chiquinho

We say: Tondela 1-1 Alverca

It has been a turbulent start to the new year for Tondela, and we expect them to leave everything on the line this weekend as they look to preserve their top-flight status. Alverca have blown hot and cold since the turn of the year, and given their struggles on the road, we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.