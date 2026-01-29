Preview: Alverca vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Jan 2026 22:25

Two sides looking to bounce back from heavy defeats in their respective previous outings will go head-to-head on Saturday as Alverca welcome Estrela Amadora to Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca for matchday 20 of the Primeira Liga.

While a 5-0 loss at Braga last weekend leaves the Ribatejo hosts 10th in the Portuguese top-flight table, a 4-0 thrashing at Benfica saw the Amadoran visitors slip to 13th, though they hold a four-point cushion over the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Having entered matchday 19 on the back of consecutive victories, Alverca would have backed themselves to take something from their trip to Braga, but instead the newly promoted side were given a reality check, with the encounter perhaps already wrapped up even before the interval.

Custodio Castro’s men shipped four goals in the first half before Fran Navaro completed the rout for the hosts late on, while the result means the Ribatejo outfit have extended their all-or-nothing trend on a negative note.

Since returning from the November international break last year, Alverca have either taken full spoils or lost across eight games, though four victories in that span (L4) still represent an improvement to their earlier run, where they managed just three wins in their opening 11 (D2, L6).

That leaves the newly promoted team with a comfortable eight-point cushion over the relegation playoff spot, meaning they are on course to retain their status in the top flight after spending over two decades in the lower divisions.

Despite Alverca’s decent campaign so far, there is still a need for improvement at both ends, having scored 19 goals in the Primeira Liga this season – the second fewest among sides above the bottom three – while conceding 33.

Meanwhile, the Ribatejo team have been impressive on their turf, where they have won five of their 10 league matches (D1, L4) this season, with three victories in the last four (L1) further reflecting how much of a fortress Complexo Desportivo has been in recent times.

© Imago / Gil Peres

That makes this encounter a daunting task for the Amadorans, who enter low on confidence after failing to win each of their last three top-flight games (D2, L2), including back-to-back losses, where they shipped a whopping nine goals, drawing blank in all.

Last weekend’s thrashing at Benfica saw the Tricolores hold their ground until the 42nd minute when Vangelis Pavlidis opened the scoring before adding another after the interval, while strikes from Sidny Lopes Cabral and Anisio Cabral completed the rout as Estrela suffered their eighth defeat of the campaign.

The Amadorans have now conceded a whopping 36 goals in their 19 league matches this season, though they have been better in the final third with 23 scored, even if Joao Nuno’s men have sometimes struggled in the final third on the road.

Estrela have drawn blank in five of their nine away outings of the Primeira Liga campaign, where they have won just two (D3, L4), having also lost four of the last six of those outings, so picking up a point on Saturday would not count as the worst return.

The Amadorans can be optimistic of getting a result at Alverca considering they are unbeaten in their last three meetings (W2, D1), including a narrow victory when both sides last clashed in Ribatejo in 2004, though this season’s reverse ended in a 2-2 draw.



Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

W

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

D

L

L

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / xMaciejxRogowskix estorilestrela2526-027

Alverca are expected to remain without long-term absentees Leo Chu, Tomas Mendes and Stephane Diarra, as they remain sidelined with injury.

Meanwhile, Chissumba could be unavailable once again, after missing last weekend’s game, so it will not be a surprise if Isaac James retains his spot at left-back.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Alex Amorim will be a huge miss for Castro’s side following the Brazilian’s departure to Italian club Genoa in midweek.

Estrela also recently saw left-back Guilherme Montoia move to Polish outfit Jagiellonia Białystok, while Joao Gastao was loaned to lower division side Os Belenenses during the week.

Meanwhile, new signing Kevin Hoog Jansson could be unavailable for Saturday’s clash after limping off the pitch on his debut last weekend.



Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Abdulai, Gui, James; Lincoln, Lima, Figueiredo

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Encada, Schappo, Patrick, Otavio; Meireles, Sola, Moreira; Marcus, Antonetti, Jovane

We say: Alverca 2-0 Estrela Amadora

The contrast in respective home and way form for both sides could come into play here, as Alverca return to familiar ground, where they have enjoyed success in recent times.

As such we are backing the hosts to take full spoils against an Estrela side low on confidence from consecutive heavy defeats, while back-to-back trips could leave the visitors fatigued.



