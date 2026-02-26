Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Feb 2026 17:59

Two mid-table sides meet on Saturday at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, where Vitoria de Guimaraes host Alverca in round 24 of the Primeira Liga.

The Conquerors occupy ninth place in the Portuguese top-flight standings, a staggering 11 points adrift of the top four and nine behind fifth, although they are five clear of the Ribatejo visitors, who sit 10th.

Match preview

Guimaraes have struggled for consistency throughout the league campaign, and their vulnerability has become more apparent since ending a 13-year wait for silverware with their Taca da Liga triumph in January.

Since that success, Luis Pinto’s side have lost four of their six league outings (W2), with last weekend’s 3–2 defeat in the Minho derby against arch-rivals Braga marking a third consecutive away loss.

Despite fighting back from behind twice, the Conquerors ultimately left Braga empty-handed, conceding Rodrigo Zalazar’s winner just three minutes after Gustavo Silva had restored parity in the second half.

Even in defeat, Pinto praised his side’s spirited display in his post-match press conference, insisting that if they carry such courage and commitment into upcoming fixtures, it “will lead to different results."

Seeking to turn performance into points this weekend, an improved home record offers encouragement for Guimaraes, who have won three of their last four league matches on their own turf (L1), matching the total they managed in their opening eight of the campaign (D3, L2).

However, there remains a need for greater balance at both ends of the pitch, reflected in the Conquerors’s tally of 27 goals scored and 34 conceded in the top flight, an issue Pinto must address as they attempt to reignite their European ambitions.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

As for Alverca, sitting mid-table with an eight-point cushion over the playoff spot represents a commendable outcome for a side that only returned to the top flight at the start of the season after 22 years in the lower divisions, though victories have been hard to come by in recent weeks.

After ending 2025 on a three-match losing streak, Custodio Castro’s men began the new year with back-to-back wins but have since gone five games without success (D3, L2), including last weekend’s 1–1 draw with Santa Clara.

For the second consecutive match — following a similar 1–1 stalemate against Tondela — Marko Milovanovic’s opener proved insufficient for maximum points, as his sixth-minute penalty was cancelled out in the 76th by Fernando’s equaliser for the Azoreans.

In their bid to halt their ongoing winless run, the Ribatejo outfit can draw belief from a 2–0 victory in the reverse fixture, yet they have never claimed an away victory against the Conquerors, losing four of the previous six such encounters.

Alverca’s record on the road further offers limited encouragement, having suffered defeat in seven of their 11 league fixtures outside their ground this season (W2, D2), the third-worst such return in the division.



Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

L

W

L

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Guimaraes are expected to remain without centre-back Oscar Rivas Viodi, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury since mid-December.

The defensive unit could be further stretched by the possible absence of Rodrigo Abascal, who was forced off in the victory over Estrela Amadora on matchday 22, having also been unavailable last weekend due to suspension.

Alverca face fresh injury concerns after midfielder Vasco Moreira and forward Milovanovic left the game against Santa Clara with physical issues, and it remains uncertain whether either will be fit for this weekend.

In addition to those doubts, there is also concern surrounding Chissumba, whose setback appears more serious than first feared, with reports indicating the left-back could be sidelined for several more weeks after missing the previous outing.

Meanwhile, Tomas Mendes continues to nurse a muscle problem, while Stephane Diarra is closing in on a return from a similar issue but is unlikely to feature on this trip to Guimaraes.

Long-term absentee Leo Chu remains unavailable, and defensive midfielder Sabit Abdulai is set to miss a fourth consecutive match.



Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Strata, Nobrega, Balieiro, J Mendes; Beni, Sousa; G Silva, Samu, Saviolo; Oliveira

Alverca possible starting lineup:

A Gomes; Naves, S Gomez, Meupiyou; Spencer, Touaizi, Lincoln, I James; Figueiredo, S Lima, Chiquinho

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-1 Alverca

With 11 matches remaining, Guimaraes require a sustained upturn in results to keep their continental ambitions alive, leaving little margin for error here.

Given the Conquerors’s encouraging form on home soil and Alverca’s struggles away from their own ground, we are backing the hosts to edge a hard-fought contest.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.