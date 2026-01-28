Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 28 Jan 2026 19:41

A Minho derby takes place in the opening fixture of Primeira Liga matchday 19 as Vitoria de Guimaraes welcome Moreirense to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on Friday.

A poor start to the second half of the campaign has seen the Conquerors slip to ninth in the Portuguese top-flight standings, six points adrift of the top four and four behind this weekend’s visitors, who sit sixth.

Match preview

What began as a dream start to the new year is beginning to unravel for Guimaraes, who kicked off 2026 with three straight wins, including a run that ended a 13-year trophy drought with a Taca da Liga triumph, but the cup hangover has taken a toll on their league campaign.

The Conquerors have now lost their last two games in the top flight, starting with a narrow defeat to leaders Porto before falling 4–2 at Estoril Praia last weekend, despite taking the lead on two occasions through Samu and Matija Mitrovic.

With eight losses in their opening 19 fixtures (W7, D4) of the Primeira Liga campaign, Guimaraes have struggled to strike the right balance at both ends, having scored 20 goals and conceded 27.

Inconsistency has also been an issue for Luis Pinto’s men, who have gone two league matches without victories on several occasions, but failure to secure maximum points this weekend will see them go three games without a win for the first time in the top flight this season, a record they will look to avoid.

However, results on familiar ground have been hit-and-miss, as Guimaraes have taken full spoils in just four of their 10 league home games this term (D3, L3), and just one win in the last four (D1, L2) further reflects the Conquerors’s recent struggles on their own turf.

© Imago

While Moreirense look to capitalise on their opponent’s woes, trips to Guimaraes do not offer fond memories, with the Green and Whites winless in each of the previous 14 league visits, losing 11 in that stretch.

However, the Moreira-based visitors are on course for their first Primeira Liga double in this fixture following their 2-0 success in the reverse and can be confident of doing so, given their resugent form in the new year.

Moreirense have weathered a five-match winless end to 2025 (D2, L3), with three victories in their four outings in 2026 (L1), the most recent coming in a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Santa Clara, courtesy of a late Maracas winner.

Vasco Botelho da Costa has now seen his side win nine of their 19 fixtures in the Primeira Liga this season (D3, L7), scoring 26 times and conceding as many, though the Green and Whites have been defensively solid of late, keeping four clean sheets in their last five outings and letting in just two goals in that run.

While Moreirense look to continue their resurgent form, struggles on the road cast doubts over their ability to take maximum points on Friday, having managed just three victories in their 10 away league games (D2, L5) this season.



Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

W

L

L

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Guimaraes have an almost fully fit squad heading into this encounter, though Oscar Rivas Viondi remains sidelined with a muscle problem sustained in their Taca de Portugal defeat to AVS on December 17.

The hosts would have winger Telmo Arcanjo and midfielder Beni Mukendi back in contention after both players missed the previous outing through suspension, while captain Nelson Oliveira is expected to return after serving a two-match ban.

Moreirense, on the other hand, will be without their hero from last time out, Maracas, who picked up his fifth booking of the Primeira Liga campaign in that encounter, so Michel could be recalled into the lineup to fill in at centre-back.

Meanwhile, central midfielder Vasco Sousa will remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game, having suffered a leg injury in December.

With top scorer Guilherme Schettine having moved to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Jinmen Tiger last week, Luis Semedo is likely to lead the line for a fourth straight Primeira Liga outing.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Maga, Nobrega, Abascal, Lebedenko; Nogueira, Mitrovic; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; Ndoye

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Michel, Batista, Martinez; Alanzinho, Assis, R Alonso; Travassos, Semedo, Bondoso

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-0 Moreirense

Guimaraes are enduring a rough patch but could bounce back to winning ways considering their dominance in this very fixture, and the fact that Moreirense are missing a key figure in defence further adds to the visitors’ difficulty.

