Preview: Braga vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Feb 2026 23:44

Braga will look to avoid back-to-back defeats against another fellow regional rival as they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes for a Minho derby on Saturday evening.

A 2–1 loss at Gil Vicente last weekend saw the Archbishops relinquish their place in the Primeira Liga top four, while the Conquerors climbed to eighth following a 2–1 victory over Estrela Amadora.

Match preview

Braga entered last weekend’s clash at Gil Vicente looking to extend their two-point lead over their hosts, but events unfolded differently, as they not only slipped from fourth to fifth in the Primeira Liga standings but also saw a couple of encouraging runs come to an end.

Carlos Vicens watched his side suffer defeat for the first time in seven matches (W5, D1), a stretch during which they had not conceded a single goal; that defensive excellence, which spanned more than 10 hours of football, came to an end in Barcelos, as Ricardo Horta’s 21st-minute opener ultimately proved insufficient after the interval.

That result marked the third time this season that the Archbishops have lost a match after taking the lead, with one of those instances coming in their 2–1 setback to Guimaraes in the Taca da Liga final in January.

Braga have now conceded at least twice in 10 of their 43 matches across all competitions this season, with five of those fixtures accounting for more than half of their nine defeats in that period, suggesting that securing a positive result on Saturday will hinge on a disciplined defensive display.

There has, however, been a degree of comfort in familiar surroundings for the Archbishops, who have won six of their 10 home league matches this season (D2, L2) and will approach Saturday’s contest with cautious optimism, knowing that victory, coupled with favourable results elsewhere, could lift them back into the top four.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Guimaraes could climb as high as sixth with a win here, and the visitors will take confidence from last weekend’s spirited display against Estrela, having come from behind to secure maximum points courtesy of second-half strikes from Thiago Balieiro and Diogo Sousa.

However, inconsistency has been the Conquerors’s problem this season; they have lost three of their five Primeira Liga matches (W2) since lifting the Taca da Liga trophy in January, while Luis Pinto’s men have managed back-to-back league victories only once during the campaign.

Guimaraes have also experienced a downturn in results on the road, having now lost consecutive league games, conceding seven goals across those two matches, a stark contrast to the previous three, in which they kept clean sheets in all and won two (D1).

The Conquerors have conceded 31 times in the Primeira Liga this season, while scoring just 25, and it remains to be seen how that imbalance at both ends will fare against hosts who boast the second-best attacking record in the division, having netted 46 goals.

Guimaraes, however, have recent head-to-head success to draw upon ahead of Saturday’s clash, having gone unbeaten in each of their last three league meetings (W1, D2), including a 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture, while their most recent visit to Braga ended in a 2–0 victory.



Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

On-loan centre-back Adrian Leon Barisic was forced off in last weekend’s clash in Barcelos, but the Bosnian appears to have returned to full fitness after training with the squad during the week.

The defensive unit are, however, expected to remain without Sikou Niakite, who is still sidelined with the injury he suffered last month, while Jean-Baptiste Gorby (muscle) and Vitor Carvalho are likely to be absent once again due to fitness issues.

Further forward, Amine El Ouazzani, who has been sidelined with a foot problem since mid-December, will continue his recovery and will play no part here.

As for Guimaraes, Goncalo Nogueira could be absent for a seventh successive outing, while Oscar Rivas Viodi will once again miss out due to a muscle injury sustained last two months months.

Rodrigo Abascal Barros was forced off last time out and, even if the defender recovers in time for this clash, he will play no part, having picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in that same encounter.

Balieiro marked his senior debut for the club with a goal last weekend and, as such, the 22-year-old is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup.



Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, Barisic, Arrey-Mbi; V Gomez, Moutinho, Grillitsch, Martinez; Zalazar, P Victor, Horta

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Strata, Nobrega, Balieiro , J Mendes; Beni, Sousa; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; G Silva

We say: Braga 2-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Braga have won six of their last seven home matches (D1), and the most recent four of those victories have come with clean sheets, reflecting how dominant and defensively assured the Archbishops have been on their own turf of late.

Given Guimaraes’ inconsistency this season and their downturn on the road, the visitors may struggle this time, though, the Conquerors should still find a way through the hosts’ back line, having scored in four of their last five away league outings.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.