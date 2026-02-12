Preview: Gil Vicente vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Feb 2026 19:38 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 19:41

Gil Vicente will have the chance to leapfrog Braga in the Primeira Liga standings when the two Minho rivals lock horns in Barcelos on Saturday evening.

The fifth-placed Roosters sit just two points behind the fourth-placed Archbishops in the table, setting the stage for a compelling contest in the battle for a top-four finish.

Match preview

Gil Vicente are enjoying an impressive Primeira Liga campaign overall, though they endured a difficult spell between November 9, 2025 and January 2, when they failed to record a victory in seven straight matches (D6, L1), a run that saw them relinquish fourth place to Braga.

However, the Roosters appear to have rediscovered their rhythm, winning three of their last four outings (L1), with the only blemish in that stretch coming against league leaders Porto, but Cesar Peixoto’s men have since responded in emphatic fashion.

Following a 5–0 thrashing of Famalicao, Gil secured a 2–1 victory over 10-man Moreirense last weekend, with Hector Hernandez’s late strike proving decisive and marking the Galos’s 10th league win of the campaign.

That result also extended the Roosters’s unbeaten run against fellow Minho opposition to six matches this season (W4), including a 1–0 success in the reverse fixture against Braga, though that was their first win in the last seven meetings between the sides (D2, L4).

Victory on Saturday would see Gil complete their first-ever league double over Braga in addition to snatching fourth place, and Galos can take confidence from their home form, having won six of their 10 Primeira Liga matches in Barcelos this term (D2, L2), including both of the last two.

Meanwhile, Braga arrive in explosive form, having taken maximum points in each of their last four Primeira Liga matches while scoring 13 goals without conceding, including last weekend’s 3–0 victory over Rio Ave.

A fast start saw Carlos Vicens’s men take an early lead through Florian Grillitsch before a second-half brace from Ricardo Horta sealed the win, leaving the Archbishops unbeaten in six matches across all competitions (W5, D1).

Braga have now secured victory in 11 of their 21 league fixtures this season (D6, L4), netting 44 goals — the joint-second highest tally in the division — while only four sides have conceded fewer than their 18.

Looking to tighten their grip on fourth place, the Archbishops will also draw encouragement from their away form, having won their last two Primeira Liga trips and five of 11 overall on the road this term (D4, L2).



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

L

W

W

Braga Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

W

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

Gil Vicente head into Saturday’s clash with an almost fully fit squad, although right-back Jonathan Mutombo remains a doubt after missing the last four outings.

Midfielder Mohamed Bamba is also uncertain following his absence from the previous two matchday squads, while winger Sergio Bermejo could miss a second straight game.

After scoring the winner off the bench on his debut, winter signing Hernandez could be handed a start up front, potentially seeing Carlos Eduardo drop out.

As for Braga, an unchanged front three is likely once again, with Pau Victor leading the line while Rodrigo Zalazar and Horta operate from the flanks.

Amine El Ouazzani remains sidelined with a foot problem, centre-back Sikou Niakate is set to miss a fifth straight outing, while Vitor Carvalho and Gorby are also expected to remain unavailable due to injury.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Ze Carlos, J Buatu, Elimbi, Konan; Caseres, Esteves; Souza, Garcia, Toure; Hernandez

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Barisic, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi; Gomez, Moutinho, Grillitsch, Martinez; Zalazar, P Victor, Horta

We say: Gil Vicente 1-1 Braga

This encounter is difficult to call given both sides’ strong recent form, and with so much at stake in the race for the top four, caution could prevail.

As such, a closely fought contest with the two teams cancelling each other out looks the most likely outcome.



