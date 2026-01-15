Preview: Gil Vicente vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jan 2026 23:58

Gil Vicente look to put an end to their winless run as they welcome struggling Nacional to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos for round 18 of the Primeira Liga.

The Roosters finished the first half of the league campaign without a victory in their last seven games (D6, L1), while the White-and-Black also enter this encounter having failed to take maximum points in each of their last three outings.

Match preview

Gil Vicente started the Primeira Liga campaign on a promising note, recording seven victories in their opening 10 fixtures (D1, L2), but have since struggled in recent weeks, particularly when it comes to turning draws into wins.

The Roosters’s seven-game winless run began with a share of the spoils at bottom-placed AVS, followed by a disappointing home defeat to Tondela, before five consecutive stalemates followed.

However, manager Cesar Peixoto would have been encouraged by the way their most recent outing unfolded, as his side fought back from a goal down against defending champions Sporting Lisbon to snatch a late point in a 1-1 draw on January 2, courtesy of an 87th-minute Carlos Eduardo equaliser.

Gil have now conceded in six of their last seven league matches, a sharp contrast to their earlier run in which they kept eight clean sheets in 10, though the Barcelos outfit still boast the fourth-best defensive record in the division with 12 goals conceded, while scoring 22 at the other end.

The Roosters are also enjoying their best campaign at this stage, with their 28 points (W7, D7, L3) representing their highest tally at the halfway point of a top-flight season and leaving them fourth in the Primeira Liga table.

With just one point separating them from fifth- and sixth-placed Braga and Moreirense, respectively, Gil look to return to winning ways in order to strengthen their top-four ambitions, so they will also aim to put an end to a three-match winless run on their own turf (D2, L1).

That run contrasts sharply with their earlier home form, having won four of their opening five league matches at Cidade de Barcelos this season (L1), and they can have every reason to be optimistic against an opponent they have dominated in recent times.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Indeed, Nacional have lost each of the last five meetings between the sides across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture on matchday one of the current campaign, while their last visit to Barcelos also ended in a 2-1 loss.

Recent form further suggests Tiago Margarido’s men could struggle again, having lost five of their last 10 outings (W1, D4), a sequence that also included a Taca de Portugal exit at the hands of Braga.

The Alvinegros’s only victory in that spell came against Tondela on matchday 14, and they have since gone three games without a win (D2, L1), most recently settling for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Santa Clara after conceding in stoppage time.

As a result, Nacional sit 14th in the standings, three points above the relegation playoff spot, and will aim to create further distance from danger with a positive result on Saturday, though they remain winless in their last six away games across all competitions, losing three during that stretch.



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

D

D

D

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barely two weeks after losing top scorer Pablo Felipe to West Ham United, Gil Vicente have also parted ways with goalkeeper Andrew, who completed a move to Flamengo in midweek.

A replacement has already been secured in the form of Lucao from Bragantino, though the 24-year-old’s involvement on Saturday may come too soon, meaning Dani Figueira is expected to start in goal.

Midfielder Facundo Caseres was forced off injured last time out, leaving his availability uncertain, while Agustín Moreira is expected to miss a sixth consecutive match after sustaining an injury against Tondela on November 29, 2025.

For Nacional, defensive duo Ulisses and Ivanildo Fernandes remain sidelined as they continue their respective recoveries.

Midfielder Filipe Soares has not featured since the defeat to Famalicao on November 1, and is set to miss a ninth straight outing due to fitness issues.



Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Figueira; Ze Carlos, Espigares, Elimbi, Hevertton; Ze Carlos, G Garcia; Murilo, Esteves, Fernandes; Varela

Nacional possible starting lineup:

K Pereira; Aurelio, Ze Vitor, Leo Santos, Vallier; Baeza, M Dias, Liziero; Ruan, R Diaz, Boia

We say: Gil Vicente 2-1 Nacional

Both sides come into this contest in unconvincing form, but Gil Vicente are backed to end their winless run, given they have been dominant in this fixture in recent times.

Nacional have both scored and conceded in seven of their last eight matches, and that could be seen here again, particularly with the hosts adjusting to life without a key figure between the posts.



