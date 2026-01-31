Preview: Gil Vicente vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 31 Jan 2026 05:50

Two sides in contention for European football square off in round 20 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Gil Vicente play host to Famalicao at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday.

Speared by just one point in the top-four race, the Gilistas head into the weekend looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat against Porto, while the visitors will be out to secure a third league win on the bounce for the first time since last April.

Match preview

Another lacklustre display saw Gil Vicente drop out of the top four on Monday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Porto when the two sides squared off at the Estadio do Dragao.

In a game where Martin Fernandez received his marching orders, Porto simply ran riot in front of their home supporters, with Samu Aghehowa, Martim Fernandes and William Gomes all finding the back of the net to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the league standings.

For Gil Vicente, this followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nacional at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on January 17, a result which saw their run of seven consecutive games without a win come to an end.

While performance levels have taken a slight dip, it is worth noting that Cesar Peixoto’s men have lost just two of their last 12 Primeira Liga matches — while picking up four wins and six draws — a run which has seen them remain within touching distance of the European qualifying places.

However, next up for Gil Vicente is the challenge of an opposing side, whom they have failed to get the better of in their most recent five meetings, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in February 2023.

© Imago

Following weeks of mediocre results, Famalicao appear to have rediscovered themselves and flipped the script, with the Vila Nova picking up two wins from their last two matches to return to the mix for European qualification.

This weekend’s visitors turned in a dominant team display last Saturday, when Mathias De Amorim, Gil Dias and Pedro Santos all hit the target to make light work of Tondela in a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Prior to that, Famalicao snapped their run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Santa Clara on January 18 courtesy of a 75th-minute strike from Brazilian defender Sorriso.

Hugo Oliveira's men have now have won eight of their 19 Primeira Liga matches so far while losing six and claiming five draws to collect 29 points and sit seventh in the standings, two points and two places behind this weekend’s hosts, and four points off fourth-placed Braga in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Famalicao will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend, as they journey to the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, where they are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine visits, picking up six wins and two draws since August 2015.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

D

D

D

D

W

L

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

W

W

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Gil Vicente will take to the pitch without the services of 22-year-old midfielder Fernandez, who is currently suspended after receiving a straight red card one minute after coming off the bench against Porto last weekend.

On the injury front, Argentine midfielder Facundo Caseres missed the aforementioned game and is a major doubt for this weekend’s tie while Jonathan Muto is set to sit out his third consecutive game.

As for Famalicao, Spanish striker Oscar Aranda continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a cruciate ligament injury and the 23-year-old is out of contention for Sunday’s tie.

He is joined on the Vila Nova’s injury table by 30-year-old midfielder Rochinha, who has also been out of action since picking up a severe injury back in October.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Figueira; Ze Carlos (defender), Mananga, Elimbi, Konan; Ze Carlos (midfielders), Garcia; Souza, Esteves, Toure; Varela

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, De Haas, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Gil, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Gil Vicente 2-1 Famalicao

With just two points separating Gil Vicente and Famalicao in the race for a top-four finish, we expect both sides to take the game to each other at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.



While the Gilistas have struggled for consistency, they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games, picking up five wins and two draws since late August, and we predict they will do just enough to secure all three points.

