Preview: Estoril Praia vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Feb 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 23:40

Looking to rediscover their spark, mid-table Estoril Praia host top-four chasing Gil Vicente at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Sunday in gameweek 23 of the Primeira Liga.

The Canaries, who had started the second half of the season in explosive fashion, have experienced a dip over the past couple of weeks, while the Roosters are currently enjoying a resurgence in form.

Match preview

There were already murmurs about Estoril’s potential surge in the second half of the campaign, as they appeared on course to surpass last term’s impressive run of six wins in seven matches (L1) between matchdays 18 and 24.

With five victories in six (L1), a streak that began in gameweek 15 of the current season, it felt only a matter of time before the Canaries would embark on what could be their strongest league run in years, particularly given they were set to face what appeared, on paper, to be their two most favourable recent fixtures.

However, Ian Cathro’s men failed to secure victories against the bottom two sides, drawing 2–2 at home to Tondela before being thrashed 3–0 at Estadio do CD Aves, in what marked AVS’ first win of the top-flight campaign.

That result exposed defensive frailties that had been masked by an otherwise potent attack, with Estoril now having conceded two or more goals in five of their last six outings, during a period in which they have also scored at least twice on four occasions.

While matching leaders Porto with 43 goals scored is worthy of credit, the Canaries’s position — 29 points and eight places off the top in the Primeira Liga table — underlines how much stronger their campaign might have been had they shown greater defensive solidity, having conceded 38 times in the league this season.

Nine points behind fifth-placed Braga and 10 adrift of this weekend’s visitors in fourth, a victory on Sunday would revive Estoril’s European push, potentially lifting them as high as sixth, provided results elsewhere go in their favour.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Gil Vicente are looking to tighten their grip on fourth place after last weekend’s 2–1 comeback victory over Braga in Barcelos.

Ricardo Horta had put the Archbishops ahead inside 22 minutes, but a strong second-half display turned the contest on its head, with goals from Gustavo Varela and Santiago Garcia completing the turnaround and extending what has been a resurgent form.

The Roosters, who had failed to win in seven consecutive matches (D6, L1) between November 9 and January 9, have now recorded four victories in five outings, leaving them two points clear of fifth-placed Braga.

Chasing only their second-ever European berth, another triumph this weekend would further strengthen Gil’s push, and they can draw confidence from having won three of the last five meetings with Estoril, including a 2–0 success in the reverse fixture.

While four victories in 11 league games on the road (D4, L3) may not provide the strongest foundation, the Roosters arrive with momentum after ending a five-match away winless run with victory in their most recent such outing.



Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

D

W

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

D

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Estoril could once again be without centre-back Kevin Boma and winger Andre Lacximicant, both of whom have missed recent matchday squads.

Or Israelov has been sidelined with a thigh problem since September and continues his recovery, while midfielder Nodar Lominadze is also doubtful after missing the last match.

Cathro is likely to keep faith with his regular front three of Rafik Guitane, Yanis Begraoui and Alejandro Marques, despite all three drawing blanks in the last two games.

As for Gil, Garcia is expected to retain his place in the number 10 role after registering an assist and scoring the winner last time out, with Varela pushing for a starting berth following his impact from the bench.

Aside from that potential change, Peixoto will be without defender Marvin Elimbi, who is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.

On the injury front, Mohamed Bamba is likely to miss a fourth successive match, while Tidjany Toure, sidelined last time out, is expected to remain unavailable.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Ferro, Bacher, Amaral; Sanchez, Orellana, Holsgrove, Carvalho; Guitane, Marques,

Begraoui

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Ze Carlos, J Buatu, Espigares, Konan; Caseres, Esteves; Souza, Garcia, J Fernandes; Varela

We say: Estoril Praia 1-2 Gil Vicente

Despite Estoril’s recent setbacks, they remain strong at home, with the Canaries currently unbeaten in five such outings, which gives them a solid platform heading into this encounter.

However, given Gil’s current momentum and their recent success in this fixture, the visitors appear well placed to claim maximum points in what is likely to be an open contest featuring multiple goals.



