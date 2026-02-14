Preview: AVS vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 14 Feb 2026 05:48

Two sides in contrasting form square off in round 22 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as AVS play host to Estoril Praia at the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves on Sunday.

While the home side head into the weekend in search of their first league win of the campaign, the Canarinhos will be out to make it four wins from five and move within six points of the European qualifying places.

Match preview

Twenty-one games into the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign, AVS are still searching for their first taste of victory, with relegation looking more likely after a narrow escape last season.

The Vila das Aves outfit finished with 27 points last term to beat Farense to the relegation playoff ticket by goal difference, before claiming a 5-2 aggregate victory over Vizela in the two-legged relegation/promotion playoffs.

However, with 16 defeats and five draws from their 21 matches this season, AVS are prime candidates to go down, as they find themselves rock-bottom in the league standings, 14 points away from guaranteed safety.

Central to AVS' underwhelming campaign has been their defensive vulnerability, with Joao Henriques’s men shipping 54 goals already, eight more than any other side in the division, while netting 15 at the opposite end of the pitch.

This was highlighted last Monday, when saw their second-half lead slip away in a 3-1 defeat against Famalicao, a result which extended their run of consecutive games without a win to eight games across all competitions since edging out Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-0 in the Taca de Portugal back in December.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril Praia, on the other hand, turned in a fine show of fighting spirits last Saturday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Tondela at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Brazilian striker Maranhao found the back of the net twice inside the first 16 minutes to put Tondela on course for their first win since January 3, but Joao Carvalho and Ferro hit back in a three-minute spell to help the home side rescue an important point.

It might have been two points dropped last Saturday, but head coach Ian Cathro is likely to draw positives from the stalemate, with Estoril Praia now unbeaten in six of their most recent seven matches and picking up 10 points from the last 12 available.

After managing just four wins from their opening 14 matches, the Canarinhos’ recent turnaround has reignited hopes of a late push for European qualification, as they sit seventh in the Primeira Liga table, level on 30 points with Moreirense, and nine points off fourth-placed Braga.

Estoril Praia will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend when they go up against an opposing side who have failed to win their previous three encounters, holding out for a goalless draw in November 2024 before suffering defeats in their two clashes in 2025.

AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

AVS form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

L

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago

AVS remain without the services of Spanish defender Guillem Molina, who continues his long road to full fitness since sustaining a severe injury back in August.

Fellow defender Paulo Vitor was forced off injured shortly before the half-hour mark against Famalicao last time out and the 24-year-old is out of contention for the Vila das Aves outfit.

In his absence, Cape Verde international Carlos Ponck should come into the fold, forming the back four with Daniel Rivas, Mateus Pivo and club captain Cristian Castro.

Meanwhile, Estoril will have to cope without Belgian defender Antef Tsoungui, who is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Tondela last time out.

On the injury front, Andre Lacximicant is set to sit out his seventh straight game since coming off injured against Braga in December, while 21-year-old defender Or Israelov has been out of action since September through a severe thigh problem.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Rivas, Ponck, Castro, Pivo; Mendonca, Roni, Lima, Akinsola, Duarte; Tomane

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Ferro, Bacher, Amaral; Sanchez, Pizzi, Holsgrove, Carvalho; Guitane, Marques, Begraoui

We say: AVS 0-2 Estoril Praia

Estoril Praia have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks and will be licking their lips as they go up against an AVS side who are yet to taste victory in the league.

Cathro’s side know they must avoid needless slip-ups, with their sights fixed on securing European football, and we predict they will heap more misery on the flouncing hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.