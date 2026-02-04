Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 04 Feb 2026 06:11

High-flying Sporting Lisbon return to action in the Taca de Portugal when they go head-to-head with AVS in the quarter-finals at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday.

Having failed to win the previous three meetings between the two teams, the Vila das Aves outfit will head into the midweek tie aiming to cause a major cup upset and book their spot in the semis.

Match preview

Having kicked off their Taca de Portugal title defence with a nervy victory over Pacos de Ferreira back in October, Sporting Lisbon were spared their blushes in the fifth round on December 18, when they secured a 3-2 extra-time victory over 10-man Santa Clara.

After falling behind in the 86th minute, Luis Javier Suarez kept his cool under pressure to draw the Leoes level from the penalty spot in the 16th minute of stoppage and force extra-time, where Fotis Ioannidis found the back of the net to turn the game on its head at the Estadio de Sao Miguel.

This was a second extra-time victory in the competition for Sporting Lisbon, as they needed a 102nd-minute own goal from Tiago Ferreira to secure a 3-2 victory over Pacos de Ferreira in their opening game on October 10, before cruising to a 3-0 win over Campeonato de Portugal outfit Marinhense in the fourth round.

Rui Borges’ men head into Thursday’s clash in red-hot form, picking up five wins from their last five matches, including consecutive victories over Paris Saint-Germain and Athletic Club in the Champions League to clinch a seventh-placed finish in the group standings and book their spot in the round of 16.

Sporting moved within four points of Porto at the top of the Primeira Liga table last weekend, when Suarez struck in the 96th minute to condemn Nacional to a 2-1 defeat at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and extend the hosts’ unbeaten run in the league to 16 matches, claiming 13 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to rivals Porto back in August.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

On the other hand, AVS’ hopes of beating the drop in the Primeira Liga continue to slip away, as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Braga when the two sides squared off on Monday.

Former Barcelona man Pau Victor put on a show at the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves, netting twice in the second half and setting up Ricardo Horta’s seventh-minute opener to fire Braga to their 10th league win of the campaign.

AVS remain the only side yet to taste victory in the Primeira Liga this term, losing 15 and claiming five draws to collect just five points from a possible 60 and sit rock-bottom in the league table, 12 points off 16th-placed Santa Clara in the relegation playoff spot.

While it has been an underwhelming league campaign for Joao Henriques’s men so far, they have done well for themselves in the Taca de Portugal, where they have scored eight goals and kept three clean sheets in their three matches en route to the quarter-finals.

Having kicked off their cup campaign with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Fornos de Algodres on October 18, the Vila das Aves club edged out second-tier Academico Viseu on penalties in November’s fourth-round clash, before claiming an impressive 1-0 victory over Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Guimaraes in the fifth round on December 17.

However, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous three attempts, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding 11 goals and scoring just twice across the three games.

Sporting Lisbon Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

AVS Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

AVS form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Sporting Lisbon will take to the pitch without the attacking duo of Ioannidis and teenage sensation Geovany Quenda, who have been ruled out through knee and foot injuries respectively.

Portuguese defender Salvador Blopa continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines since sustaining an injury in December and the 18-year-old is also out of contention for the Leoes.

Belgian defender Zeno Debast has missed Sporting Lisbon’s last two matches since coming off injured against Arouca a fortnight ago and the 22-year-old is a doubt for Thursday’s tie.

As for AVS, Henriques will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish defender Guillem Molina, who continues his long road to full fitness since sustaining a severe injury back in August.

The Vila das Aves outfit will also be without Colombian defender Cristian Castro, who is set to serve the third and last of his three-game suspension, having received a straight red card against Arouca on January 17.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diamonde, Quaresma, Araujo; Simoes, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Algobia, Semedo, Ponck, Kiki; Roni, Mendonca; Akinsola, Lima, Perea; Tomane

We say: Sporting Lisbon 4-0 AVS

It has been a bumpy run of results for AVS, who have failed to win six of their last seven games since late November, but victory here could provide the much-needed spark to turn their season around.

However, men have their work cut out against a star-studded Sporting Lisbon side on a run of five consecutive victories, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing the Leoes to come away with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.