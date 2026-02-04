Liverpool transfer news: 'Next move' after Jeremy Jacquet signing revealed as truth of '£100m' fee emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Feb 2026 00:48

Adam Wharton could be Liverpool's next big target after they agreed to sign Jeremy Jacquet, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds earned a deserved three points last time out in the Premier League, beating Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday.

Arne Slot was able to welcome centre-back Ibrahima Konate back to the squad against Newcastle, and he will also welcome centre-back Jacquet to the squad in the summer after an agreement with Rennes was struck.

With the future of the backline looking more secure, it would not be surprising if the Merseysiders now looked to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

The Mirror claim that Wharton could feature on Liverpool's list of targets for the summer, and that while Crystal Palace placed a £100m price tag on him in January, that valuation could be lower at the end of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Liverpool need Adam Wharton in midfield

Ever since the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have lacked an expert passer in deeper areas of the pitch.

Wharton is a specialist with the ball, and while Palace often deploy a negative style of play, he has managed to stand out at Selhurst Park.

Signing the 21-year-old to play in a double pivot could free Ryan Gravenberch to be used in a slightly more advanced role, where his ability to evade pressure could be helpful from an offensive perspective.

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike may also benefit if Liverpool signed Wharton considering they would likely receive passes more quickly, and they could then cause havoc against disorganised defences.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Are Liverpool set for another expensive summer window?

After spending in the region of £450m in the summer of 2025, many fans thought that the team would be more balanced, but with the club currently in sixth place, it looks as if several additions will be needed in 2026.

Midfielder Curtis Jones has consistently been linked with a move away from Anfield, while Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move to Spain.

Both would have to be replaced if they were sold, while the Reds may need an additional forward if Mohamed Salah leaves to join the Saudi Pro League.

Having already committed £60m to the signing Jacquet, Liverpool appear set for another summer of significant spending.