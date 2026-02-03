Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Mikel Arteta achieves European first as possible EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City awaits

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Feb 2026 23:16

Arsenal became the first team in Europe's top five leagues to reach 20 clean sheets in all competitions this season after beating Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Gunners booked their place in the final of the EFL Cup, beating Liam Rosenior's Blues at the Emirates in their semi-final second-leg clash, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted that his side reached their first final since 2020, when they won the FA Cup in his first season as boss.

The head coach deployed as pragmatic approach on Tuesday, and his gameplan paid off, with the Gunners keeping yet another clean sheet.

That was the 20th time they kept an opponent out at the back in 2025-26, and they are the first team in Europe's top five leagues to reach that landmark this term.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Arsenal beat Manchester City or Newcastle in the final?

Manchester City will take on Newcastle United on Wednesday in the second leg of their semi-final tie, and with his side boasting a 2-0 lead, Pep Guardiola will expect his team to avoid an upset at the Etihad.

If the Citizens make it to the final, they will not be able to start centre-back Marc Guehi as the competition's rules prohibit someone playing for two clubs after the first leg of the semi-final.

The final is set to take place in March, and defender Josko Gvardiol will not be fit for that game, though Ruben Dias will be ready.

Arsenal should be expected to take full advantage of City's vulnerable backline, and if they take a lead at Wembley, it is hard to see Guardiola's side getting back into the contest.

© Imago / Action Plus

Are Arsenal well positioned to win multiple trophies?

The Gunners will be seen as favourites in the EFL Cup final regardless of which team advances into the final, and they will also be seen as strong favourites for the Premier League title.

A six-point advantage over second-placed City with 14 games left to play is a significant gap, and it would be surprising if they failed to clinch first place.

The Champions League is an inherently unpredictable competition, as if the FA Cup, but a favourable knockout path in both tournaments will help Arsenal progress far.