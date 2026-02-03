Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confirm signing of Stoke City defender

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Feb 2026 19:50

Arsenal confirm the signing of Stoke City defender Jaden Dixon, who becomes the second addition of the January window.

The Gunners reportedly planned to make a late move in the January window following the injury to Mikel Merino, who is expected to be out for a long spell on the sidelines.

The north London club did not add any new faces for the senior team before the 7pm deadline, but they completed two signings to bolster their youth ranks.

Scottish talent Evan Mooney joined from St Mirren for an initial £400k plus bonuses, while the club also confirmed, via their official website, the arrival of Dixon.

Who is Jaden Dixon - Arsenal's new recruit?

Dixon joined Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 and signed his first professional contract the following year.

The 18-year-old made 49 appearances at the under-18 and under-21 levels for Stoke City, and his improvement earned him a place in the senior side, where he managed six appearances.

The youngster made his senior debut for Stoke last season in the EFL Cup, but has yet to feature during the current campaign.

Capable of playing as a centre-back, Dixon is a highly-rated defender who has been capped for the Three Lions at under-17, 18 and 19 levels, and Andrea Berta deserves a lot of credit for spotting the talent and securing his services.

According to a report from Football London, the Gunners agreed to sign Dixon for close to £500,000, and they have beaten plenty of other suitors to secure his signature.

Strong competition for Dixon at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta values versatile players, and Dixon can hope to get chances at the senior level if he continues to impress at Arsenal's academy.

The Gunners have William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera are current options for the right-centre half, while Ben White and Jurrien Timber can cover at right back roles.

Arsenal reportedly failed in their attempt to sign Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers, but they are expected to move for him again next summer.