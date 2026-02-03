Sandro Tonali future: Two Premier League teams to 'rival' Arsenal for Newcastle United star this summer

By Darren Plant | 03 Feb 2026 15:02 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 15:10

Two more Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Regularly featuring in a Magpies side that is competing for silverware and playing Champions League football, the Italy international appears settled at St James' Park.

However, on transfer deadline day, a surprise report emerged which suggested that Arsenal were attempting to sign the 25-year-old.

Tonali's agent quickly responded by insisting that there was no chance of an imminent transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal return for the former AC Milan star in the summer and what competition that they may face.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Two Premier League clubs to join Tonali race

According to The Sun, there are two other Premier League clubs who are prepared to enter the race for Tonali.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the player and would be interested in adding him to his Manchester City squad.

Amid suggestions that Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether City would move for Tonali with a different manager.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are allegedly monitoring the situation as they contemplate whether to add to their midfield options.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos are all perceived to be untouchable options in Liam Rosenior's squad.

Behind them, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo still have work to do in order to prove that they can provide quality strength-in-depth and remain fit.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Will Newcastle consider Tonali sale?

In a press conference on Tuesday, Eddie Howe reaffirmed that Newcastle have been quiet during the winter transfer window in an effort to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations.

While Howe has also reiterated that Tonali is a key player, it remains to be seen how Newcastle would react if given the chance to make a substantial profit on the £60m that they paid for the player in 2023.

Tonali still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, giving Newcastle a certain degree of breathing space when it comes to making a decision on his future.