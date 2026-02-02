Arsenal transfer news: Major twist in Sandro Tonali saga as agent breaks silence

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 17:29

Arsenal have suffered a defining blow in their reported pursuit of Newcastle United Sandro Tonali on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have been linked to the 25-year-old following a major piece of injury news emerging from their North London camp.

It is said that Mikel Arteta's side are set to be without the services of Mikel Merino for the remainder of the campaign owing to a foot injury.

The Spanish midfielder - who can also operate as a striker - is heading towards the treatment table for surgery on the issue.

As a result, the Gunners will need to find a solution in the engine room, with the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi requiring a new partner.

'Nonsense topic' - Tonali agent rubbishes Arsenal rumours

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Giuseppe Riso, the agent of Tonali, has blasted rumours linking his client to the Emirates, claiming: "We never had any conversation with Arsenal.

"Newcastle were never gonna let Tonali leave in January. There is absolutely nothing in it. We did not even talk about it."

With a January transfer for Tonali off the cards, attentions will naturally turn to the summer, with Riso suggesting that Newcastle hold all the power in the future of the midfielder.

“We will see around March about Sandro’s valuation but only if Newcastle decide to open doors. He is completely focused on the Newcastle season now, it is a nonsense topic," said Riso.

Only last week Tonali signed a new contract at St James' Park, committing to Newcastle until the summer of 2029.

Tonali's Newcastle impact

With Tonali putting pen to paper on new terms last week, it was highly unlikely Arsenal would be able to prize the Italian down to London in what remains of the winter transfer window.

The Gunners are supposedly hopeful that teenage sensation Max Dowman can step up to the plate in the absence of Merino.

Tonali is edging towards 100 appearances for Newcastle since making the switch from AC Milan during the summer of 2023.