Arsenal transfer news: Sandro Tonali update as Newcastle United midfielder 'offered' after Mikel Merino injury

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 17:22

Sandro Tonali was offered to Arsenal by his agent, but no deal will advance this winter, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners enjoyed a fruitful weekend of Premier League football, with their 4-0 win against Leeds United seeing their lead at the top of the table extended to six points.

However, boss Mikel Arteta will be concerned about the health of his squad, with Bukayo Saka suffering an injury in the warmup against Leeds, while midfielder Mikel Merino was not in the matchday squad.

It has since been revealed that the midfielder has suffered a serious foot injury and is expected to miss a significant portion of the season, and his injury has led to reports that the club could look to bring in a replacement before deadline day on Monday.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that while the agent of Newcastle midfielder Tonali offered the services of his client to Arsenal, there has been no contact between the two clubs and a deal will not be completed this winter.

© Imago

How much will Arsenal miss Mikel Merino?

Merino has been used by Arteta in a number of positions, with the Spaniard performing particularly well as a striker and midfielder.

The loss of the 29-year-old to injury has arguably robbed Arsenal of their best number nine given Viktor Gyokeres has struggled, Gabriel Jesus has not yet shown the consistency needed to lead the line and Kai Havertz has been troubled by injuries.

Arsenal should still be able to cope without the Merino considering they have arguably the best squad in Europe, though his absence will place a greater burden on Declan Rice to provide physicality in midfield.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Is Arsenal's squad strong enough to win multiple honours this season?

While winning the Premier League would be a remarkable achievement itself, the strength and depth of Arsenal's squad means they should be expected to challenge on multiple fronts.

Though Saka may miss a short period, they still have winger Noni Madueke to step in and fill his void, with the former Chelsea man scoring once and registering an assist against Leeds.

Arsenal were able to make a number of changes to the XI in multiple games in the Champions League this season, and yet they were still able to finish first in the league phase.

If the gap to second-placed Manchester City grows beyond six points, then the Gunners may even be able to rotate in the Premier League and prioritise Europe.