Arsenal transfer news: Gunners handed boost in 'genuine' Julian Alvarez pursuit

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 17:48 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 18:01

Arsenal have been handed a possible boost in their reported pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez.

The Gunners are linked with a summer switch for the 26-year-old, who could be part of swap deal between the two clubs.

Mikel Arteta's men are supposedly willing to offload either Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to Atletico Madrid in order to sweeten the Alvarez deal.

The 2022 World Cup winner has featured in 22 La Liga matches this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Alvarez has netted at nearly a one-in-two rate since securing a high-profile move from Manchester City during the summer of 2022.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Arsenal handed boost in Alvarez pursuit?

Arsenal have been handed a possible boost in their pursuit of Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid announcing the arrival of a new attacker.

The La Liga outfit have confirmed the addition of Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from Atalanta BC in a £30m deal.

Julian Alvarez's record at Atletico Madrid Appearances: 88 Goals: 40 Assists: 13

The former Fulham man joins the Spanish giants, who also have Norwegian Alexander Sorloth in their attacking ranks.

The arrival of Lookman in Madrid might create a route for Alvarez to switch to Arsenal during the summer.

However, according to ESPN via The Mirror, Atletico Madrid are demanding in excess of £86m for the Argentine.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Proven Premier League pedigree

As shown by the performances of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo in their early days at Manchester City, it pays to purchase Premier League proven pedigree.

Arsenal are clearly looking to do something similar with Alvarez, who has already lifted the English top-flight trophy twice.

Across his two seasons at the Etihad, the 26-year-old bagged 20 Premier League goals for Pep Guardiola's history makers.