Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'out of race' for Bayern Munich star after agreeing £60m deal before deadline day

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 18:15

Liverpool are out of the race to sign Bayern Munich and France defender Dayot Upamecano, according to the latest report.

The Reds returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday night, coming from behind to impressively beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate came straight back into the XI after missing a number of games for personal reasons, delivering a strong performance and scoring in stoppage time to seal the victory in front of the Kop.

However, it seems that after reportedly agreeing a deal to bring Jeremy Jacquet to the club from Rennes, Liverpool will not be pursuing a move for Konate's former RB Leipzig teammate Upamecano.

Sky Germany claim that while Upamecano and Bayern will make a decision about whether he will sign a new contract or leave for free in the summer this week, the Premier League champions are not one of the teams in the running for his signature.

Is Jeremy Jacquet enough for Liverpool?

Liverpool are said to be close to confirming the signing of Rennes centre-back Jacquet, who will remain with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the season before joining up with Arne Slot's squad in the summer.

The Reds are currently short at the heart of defence, with Konate and Virgil van Dijk the club's only fit options at present, but it seems that the Mersyesiders are content to wait until the next transfer window to make any additions in that department.

Should Jacquet make the switch to Anfield, then Liverpool would have five centre-backs in the senior squad, if there are no departures: Van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez, Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

While a group of that size is adequate to compete on all fronts, Jacquet is just 20 years old, while Leoni is 19, and given the uncertainty surrounding Konate and Gomez's futures, signing a more experienced option such as Upamecano could be beneficial.

Good news for Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool contract situation?

On the other hand, the decision to not enter the race could be a sign that Liverpool have made concrete progress in contract negotiations with Konate.

The Frenchman's deal with the Reds is set to expire in the summer, and he is currently available to negotiate a free transfer to clubs from abroad.

If Konate were to leave, then Slot's defensive department would be left short, and a new signing would be required to bolster the ranks.

Liverpool have been opportunistic in the transfer market under Michael Edwards, and - if they needed another centre-back - it seems unlikely that the club would pass on the chance to add a player of Upamecano's quality to the squad while avoiding paying a fee.

This suggests that the Reds' number five could be close to agreeing to extend his stay at Anfield beyond this season, meaning that missing out on Upamecano could actually be a positive for the club.