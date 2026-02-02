Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick addresses Catalan outfit's January business as Marcus Rashford's future is discussed

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 18:37 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 18:39

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has insisted that the club are "happy" with their January business.

The Catalan outfit have had a relatively quiet month, signing Joao Cancelo on loan from Al-Hilal, while Dro Fernandez has made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also allowed to join Girona on loan, although the goalkeeper could potentially be heading back to Camp Nou due to a serious injury.

Barcelona have decided against further boosting their squad, but Flick has said that the club are "happy with the situation".

“We’re happy with the situation. I didn’t like Dro leaving, but there was nothing I could do. I’m happy because if everyone is at their best, it will be difficult to pick the starters. We’ve done our job well," Flick told reporters.

© Iconsport

Barcelona are expected to prioritise the signing of a new centre-back this summer, with the club struggling in that area of the field this season.

The club also have decisions to make over Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski, with the duo out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The expectation is that both will leave on free transfers, while Marcus Rashford's future also needs to be addressed, with the attacker on loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford on a permanent basis for €30m (£26m) this summer, but it remains to be seen whether that clause is activated.

© Imago

Flick also addressed Rashford when asked about the Englishman's future.

“I think he has a lot of potential to show. We always focus on goals, the final pass… because there’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I’m delighted, but he has much more potential,” Flick told reporters.

Rashford has scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 32 appearances for Barcelona this season.

The attacker has a contract with Man United until June 2028, and there has been speculation surrounding a potential return to Old Trafford this summer, but that is highly unlikely to occur even if Michael Carrick is appointed the long-term head coach.