Chelsea transfer news: Defender deadline-day move confirmed as Liam Rosenior awaits two more deals

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 18:55

Chelsea have confirmed one of their anticipated defender deadline-day deals ahead of the 7pm cut-off point.

The Blues were initially in the headlines for the wrong reasons regarding centre-backs, having been snubbed by Rennes talent Jeremy Jacquet in favour of Liverpool.

Chelsea held constant talks over a deal for Jacquet, but the 2005-born talent is now thought to have passed his Liverpool medical after the Reds agreed a £60m deal for his services.

Despite missing out on Jacquet, Chelsea are still working to offload Axel Disasi to London rivals West Ham United, whom the former Reims and Monaco man has also now completed a medical with.

However, the deal is reportedly being held up due to Disasi's personal demands, meaning that the Frenchman could very well spend another six months in exile at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea confirm Mamadou Sarr return from Strasbourg

© Imago

Disasi's chances of game time at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the season have now been reduced further, as the Blues have officially recalled Mamadou Sarr from his Strasbourg loan.

The Club World Cup winners were already reported to have brought the 20-year-old back to West London from their sister club, and Chelsea released a statement on Monday evening confirming his return.

Sarr joined Chelsea in a £12.1m deal from Strasbourg last summer, but he was swiftly loaned back to Les Coureurs, whom he made 18 appearances for in the 2025-26 campaign.

Despite being just 20 years old, Sarr wore the captain's armband in 11 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season, and he also played the full 120 minutes for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations final win over Morocco.

When could Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr make Premier League debut?

© Imago

Sarr did not depart Chelsea on loan without making his debut, or indeed winning a trophy, as he came off the bench for the closing stages of their 3-0 Club World Cup win over Esperance in June.

Now, the Premier League is calling for the 2005-born talent, and Sky Sports News reports that he will immediately link up with Liam Rosenior's squad from Tuesday.

Sarr and Rosenior know each other well from their time at Strasbourg, and the former could supposedly make his Premier League debut as soon as Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sarr could also be in the stands when Chelsea face Arsenal in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg, when the Blues will attempt to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.

Chelsea are also expected to complete another deadline-day deal on the outgoing front, as Tyrique George is completing a loan move to Everton with an option to buy.