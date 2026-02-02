Everton transfer news: Toffees swap deal 'breaks down' with defender set to stay

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 18:48

Everton defender Nathan Patterson is reportedly set to stay at the club past the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2026, with Spanish side Sevilla touted as a possible destination.

Patterson has started three of Everton's last five Premier League fixtures in defence, including a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on January 26.

However, the former Rangers man lost his place in the backline on the weekend at Brighton & Hove Albion, with Jake O'Brien moving into the right-back role.

Since making the switch from the Scottish giants to Merseyside in January 2022, Patterson has featured in 68 games for Everton.

Everton reject Serie A Patterson approach

According to Sky Sports News, right-back Patterson is set to remain at Everton for the remainder of the season at least.

The report claims that Italian outfit Genoa were chasing a move for the 24-year-old during the closing days of the window.

It is understood that the Serie A side submitted multiple offers for Patterson - all of which were snubbed by Everton.

As a result, there will be no swap deal between the clubs involving the Scotsman and Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The 22-year-old was known to be a target of the Toffees, who are chasing down European qualification in the Premier League.

Patterson faces Everton problem

Patterson clearly understands his current position at Everton, with the player looking to 'compete for minutes' in David Moyes's side.

When all defensive options are available for the Toffees, the 24-year-old is likely to find himself on the bench regularly.

Unless a summer move is on the cards for Patterson, he must find a way to break into the Moyes's preferred XI on Merseyside.