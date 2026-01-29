Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 29 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 23:01

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 28

Brighton wins: 7

Draws: 8

Everton wins: 13

Everton's long history in the top flight paired with Brighton only recently finding their way to the top means that the two have not crossed paths very often, with all of their meetings coming in either the First Division/Premier League or the FA Cup.

All three of those FA Cup ties took place over 100 years ago, though, including two in the 1912-13 season, when Everton won in a replay in the second round.

Brighton thrashed Everton 5-2 at the same stage in 1924, but they would not meet again for another 55 years, until the Seagulls were promoted to the top flight.

Everton frequently got the better of the South Coast outfit, winning 10 points across Brighton's first two seasons in the First Division, but the 1981-82 campaign was more fruitful for the Seagulls, drawing at Goodison Park and recording a 3-1 victory at the old Goldstone Ground.

Sadly for them, Brighton were relegated the following season, with a loss at home to Everton in the April of that season being one of the final nails in their coffin, as they eventually finished bottom.

Another 34 years passed before Brighton made it back to the top and both clubs have enjoyed great days against one another, especially away from home.

One of the most remarkable games of the 2022-23 Premier League season came between these two when Everton thrashed Brighton 5-1 at the Amex to aid their survival bid.

With just four games of the season remaining, Brighton were on course to qualify for the Europa League, while Everton were in the relegation zone, but the Toffees were 3-0 up by half time, thanks to an Abdoulaye Doucoure brace and an own goal by Jason Steele, before Dwight McNeil added another two in the second half to seal a surreal and dominant win.

What made the result even more astonishing was that Brighton won 4-1 at Goodison Park just five months earlier in one of Frank Lampard's final games in charge before being replaced by Sean Dyche.

Brighton earned another big win at Goodison on the opening day of the 2024-25 season, putting Everton to the sword by scoring three goals without reply, a few months after salvaging a draw in injury time against them at the Amex, despite being down to 10 men.

Those two Brighton wins at Goodison heaped pressure on respective Everton managers at the time, and they did the same in 2019, when beating the Toffees 3-2 at the Amex, edging Marco Silva closer to the sack, after a controversial Neal Maupay penalty and a Lucas Digne own goal saw the game turned on its head in the final 10 minutes.

An outcome that seems scarcely believable in the current climate happened when they met behind closed doors in 2020, because by beating Brighton 4-2, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton went three points clear at the top of the league, following a 100% start, but they soon slipped down the standings and finished 10th.

The most recent meeting between these two teams took place in August 2025 when Everton secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Brighton in their first competitive fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 24, 2025: Everton 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2025: Brighton 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2024: Everton 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Brighton 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Everton 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 08, 2023: Brighton 1-5 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Everton 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2022: Everton 2-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2021: Brighton 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2021: Brighton 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2020: Everton 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Everton 1-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2019: Brighton 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2018: Brighton 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2018: Everton 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2018: Everton 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2017: Brighton 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 09, 1983: Brighton 1-2 Everton (First Division)

Oct 02, 1982: Everton 2-2 Brighton (First Division)

Feb 06, 1982: Brighton 3-1 Everton (First Division)

Sep 12, 1981: Everton 1-1 Brighton (First Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 24, 2025: Everton 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2025: Brighton 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2024: Everton 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Brighton 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Everton 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 08, 2023: Brighton 1-5 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Everton 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2022: Everton 2-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2021: Brighton 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2021: Brighton 0-0 Everton (Premier League)