Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Beto equaliser adds Fabian Hurzeler pressure

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Jan 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 17:30

Everton's Beto snatched an equaliser to draw 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion in the closing moments of their Premier League clash at the Amex on Saturday.

Brighton started the game in incredible fashion, creating numerous chances, but the likes of Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma failed to capitalise.

Everton defended admirably in the second half, but Pascal Gross broke the deadlock with just over 15 minutes remaining after converting Yasin Ayari's low cross.

It looked as if the hosts would take three points, but Toffees striker Beto netted an equaliser in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, pouncing on a rebound from Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton end the afternoon in 13th place with 31 points, whereas Everton end eighth with 34 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brighton should have taken advantage of their first-half dominance, and perhaps their lack of ruthlessness will be of concern to supporters.

Boss Fabian Hurzeler has at times faced scrutiny for his team's lack of consistency, and he will know that questions will arise after Saturday's result given the Seagulls have won once in their last 11 Premier League games.

Everton's first shot of the game came in the second half, and while they can say they defended well for large periods, they would have trailed had their hosts not finished poorly.

David Moyes was fortunate that his side left with a point, but with the team safely in the top half of the table, he will likely see a point away from home as a positive step forward.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

19th min: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) shot

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma combine on the left flank, with the latter through on goal inside the box, but his effort sails across and just past the right post.

A huge chance for Brighton!

73rd min: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Everton (Pascal Gross)

Pascal Gross scores his first goal since returning to @OfficialBHAFC to put them ahead against Everton! ? pic.twitter.com/LOWOhovIiP — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2026

Ayari has the ball on the right flank, and he sends in a low cross towards the penalty spot, where Gross steps up and sweeps into the bottom-left corner.

The breakthrough at last!

90+7th min: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton (Beto)

© Imago / Sportimage

Everton defender Jake O’Brien strikes at goal from the left, seeing his effort parried by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, but his parry lands at the feet of Beto, who has a simple finish from just yards out.

Everton are level!

MAN OF THE MATCH - PASCAL GROSS

© Imago / Focus Images

Scoring his first goal for the club since returning from Borussia Dortmund, Gross should have been the difference between one and three points.

He timed his movement into the box excellently to net in the second half, and he also ended the game with the second most recoveries amongst Brighton players (seven),

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton & Hove Albion 53%-47% Everton

Shots: Brighton & Hove Albion 11-7 Everton

Shots on target: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Everton

Corners: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-2 Everton

Fouls: Brighton & Hove Albion 13-14 Everton

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton & Hove Albion host fierce rivals Crystal Palace on February 8, before travelling to play Aston Villa on February 11.

Everton will face Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage, and the Toffees will then host Bournemouth on February 10.