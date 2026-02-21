James Milner's Milestone: A look back at the five best moments from the Premier League’s Ironman

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Feb 2026 21:08 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 21:08

James Milner officially became the Premier League's all-time top appearance maker on February 21, 2026, breaking Gareth Barry's record by playing in his 654th game as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Brentford 2-0.

The midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable career since making his debut in 2002, and Milner has now officially cemented his place in the Premier League history books with a record that may not be beaten for a very long time, if ever.

To celebrate Milner becoming the Premier League's new marathon man, Sports Mole take a look back at the five best moments from his career in England's top flight.

Becoming the all-time top appearance maker

© Imago

Undoubtedly the biggest achievement in his fantastic career is becoming the all-time top appearance maker in the Premier League, highlighting Milner's longevity, competitiveness and quality to remain at the highest level for such a period.

Milner made the record-breaking appearance for Brighton against Brentford in February 2026, featuring for the 654th time and surpassing Barry's milestone that once appeared untouchable.

The midfielder is not done there, though, as Milner has stated his intentions to keep going and help Brighton record a strong end to the season.

First Premier League goal

© Imago / Geoff Martin

Milner made his Premier League debut for Leeds United when he came off the bench on November 10, 2002, becoming the second youngest player to play in the competition at the time at at the age of just 16 years and 309 days.

The midfielder did not have to wait long before scoring his first goal in the league, finding the back of the net in a 2-1 win against Sunderland on Boxing Day 2002.

At the age of 16 years and 356 days, the goal made Milner the youngest player to ever score in the Premier League - although his record was broken three years later by James Vaughan of Everton.

Becoming Premier League champion

© Imago / PA Images

Milner has not just participated in the Premier League, with the midfielder also being crowned champions on three separate occasions and for two different clubs.

Milner was part of the side that secured Manchester City's first-ever Premier League trophy in 2011-12, playing 26 times and contributing to eight goals, before also helping the team reclaim the title in 2013-14, featuring on 31 occasions and contributing to five goals.

The midfielder then went on to help Liverpool also secure their first Premier League title, making 22 appearances and contributing to four goals in the 2019-20 title-winning campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Penalty-scoring heroics

© Imago

Milner has scored a total of 56 goals in the Premier League to date, 18 of which have been from the penalty spot, but few have been as important as his strike against Leicester City in October 2019.

Liverpool had been pegged back to 1-1 with Leicester City after an 80th-minute equaliser from James Maddison, but the Reds were handed a dramatic lifeline when they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

Milner took responsibility and showed great composure to slot into the bottom right corner, sending Anfield into jubilation and sealing a stunning late win for the Reds.

The victory helped set the tempo early in the season for Liverpool, who went on to lift the Premier League title at the end of the campaign.

Making an assist record

© Imago / Action Plus

Milner's longevity is already clear from his record-breaking 654 Premier League appearances, but the midfielder has also made further history to demonstrate the amount of time he has spent at the very highest level.

Playing for Brighton against Manchester United in October 2025, the midfielder produced an assist that made a new Premier League record.

Milner registered an assist to pull one back for Brighton and make it 3-2, delivering a precise corner that was powerfully headed home by Charalampos Kostoulas.

Unbelievably, the goal marked the first time in Premier League history that a player had provided an assist to someone who was not born at the time the former made their debut.

Milner made his league debut for Leeds United back in November 2002 at just 16 years old, with Kostoulas not born until five years later in May 2007.

Although the record-making combination could not help Brighton secure a result, with Manchester United eventually winning 4-2, it marked yet another major milestone in Milner's stunning career.