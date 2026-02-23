Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions 'make contact' over summer deal for 22-goal Mexican star

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 11:53

Barcelona are reportedly keen on a summer deal for CD Guadalajara striker Armando Gonzalez, with contact already thought to have been made over a potential transfer.

The 22-year-old, who is a three-time Mexico international, has scored 22 goals and registered three assists in 52 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

Gonzalez has 17 goals and one assist in 24 appearances during the current season, and his form is believed to have led to a number of clubs sending scouts to watch him in action.

According to reports in Mexico, Barcelona are interested in the forward, with the Catalan outfit already believed to have been in touch to discuss a deal.

© Imago

Barcelona 'make contact' over summer deal for Gonzalez

Barcelona's sporting department, including sporting director Deco, are thought to have made contact with Gonzalez's father, who acts as his agent.

Feyenoord, Celtic and West Ham United are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the Mexican, while CSKA Moscow are thought to be preparing an offer.

However, Barcelona are believed to be stepping up their interest, as the Catalan outfit look to bring in a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Gonzalez's movement and finishing ability has been on full display this season, and it appears to be only a matter of time before the attacker leaves Mexican football.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Will Lewandowski leave Barcelona this summer?

Lewandowski's future remains the subject of much speculation, with the Poland international's contract at Camp Nou due to expire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, showing that he remains an asset at the highest level.

There has been talk of Lewandowski being offered a new deal on reduced terms, but it is more likely that he will decide to leave on a free transfer in search of one last challenge in his career.

As a result, Barcelona will be in the market for a new attacker to support Ferran Torres, and Gonzalez's form in Mexico has seemingly placed him towards the top of the club's shortlist.