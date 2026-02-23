Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona 'take stance' over Nico Schlotterbeck that could impact Real Madrid

By Darren Plant | 23 Feb 2026 12:20

Barcelona have reportedly decided to end their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

With nine goals and 18 assists from 150 appearances, Schlotterbeck has emerged as Dortmund's most valuable player at the back since his arrival in 2022.

However, there has been persistent speculation regarding his future in recent months, a consequence of his stance over penning fresh terms at the Westfalenstadion.

The Germany international allegedly has no intention of extending his contract past the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Therefore, Dortmund are eager to cash in on his signature in the summer, subsequently alerting the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Barcelona end Schlotterbeck interest

According to Sport, Barcelona have decided that they do not want to sign the 26-year-old over the coming months.

The report alleges that head coach Hansi Flick would prefer to allocate funds to strengthening other areas of his squad.

Comments in the report said: "It’s true that the player was offered to [Barcelona] and that they’ve been following him.

"Hansi Flick knows him perfectly because he gave him his debut with the German national team, but both the German coach and the sporting director are aligned on signings and believe that Schlotterbeck, while a good player, isn’t what Barca needs at the moment."

When everyone is fit, Flick has Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde as his central-defensive options.

Real Madrid, Liverpool in Schlotterbeck boost

Two teams that require a new centre-back far more than Barcelona are Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba could depart the Bernabeu on free transfers at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the market for an alternative to Marc Guehi, who signed for Manchester City in January, while they also require a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Dortmund are said to be looking to recoup in the region of €50m (£43.67m). Providing that they want to follow up their interest, Real Madrid and Liverpool are likely to be willing to meet those demands.