Real Madrid transfer news: Antonio Rudiger offered Serie A escape route?

By Darren Plant | 21 Feb 2026 09:40

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly attracting interest from a Serie A giant ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rudiger recently entered the final six months of his contract at the Bernabeu, continuing to cast considerable doubt as to whether he will remain at Los Blancos.

With Alvaro Arbeloa currently in interim charge, it remains to be seen what the plan will be for Rudiger under the current head coach or a permanent successor to Xabi Alonso.

Nevertheless, while Rudiger - who turns 33 years of age at the start of March - is able to freely talk to foreign teams, speculation will persist regarding his future.

According to Tuttojuve, there is already interest in his signature from Juventus.

Juventus ready to make Rudiger move?

The report suggests that the Italian club will be showing considerable attention to the free agent market ahead of 2026-27.

While it is alleged that there is also a willingness to invest in the right talent, players of the stature of Rudiger becoming available for free will not be ignored.

If Juventus do make an approach for Rudiger, they are likely to face competition from the Saudi Pro League.

As well as the Germany international being linked with a move to the Middle-East in the past, the division will be looking to bolster their high-profile talent.

Could Rudiger still stay at Real Madrid?

With just 11 appearances to his name this season, Rudiger has hardly enjoyed the ideal season in Spain.

That said, he helped Real Madrid keep a clean sheet against Benfica earlier this week, serving as a reminder of his authority at the back.

Meanwhile, in six outings made since December 14, Rudiger has contributed to a Real Madrid victory on every occasion.

Despite the suggestion that a contract renewal is unlikely at this stage, much may depend on whether he makes a positive impact during the final three months of the campaign.

Real Madrid chiefs may also feel that they can ill-afford to lose the experience of both Rudiger and David Alaba. Of the pair, Alaba is far more likely to move onto pastures new.