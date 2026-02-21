James Milner record: Gareth Barry reacts as Brighton man becomes all-time Premier League appearance maker

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 15:42

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner has broken the record for the most Premier League appearances of all time, and his current and former teammates - including Gareth Barry, whose record he surpassed - have been busy paying tribute to the top-flight legend.

The 40-year-old was named in the starting lineup for the Seagulls' clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, for what would be his unrivalled 654th appearance in the Premier League, over two decades on from his debut as a Leeds United teenager in 2002.

Milner's record-breaking day had the potential to be over before it had even begun, had the 1986-born lynchpin suffered an injury in the warm-up that would have forced him to wait for the all-time record.

However, the veteran was on the field when the first whistle blew and has therefore overtaken Barry, who previously held the record with 653 matches but has now been bumped down to the silver-medal position.

Some of Milner's most prominent erstwhile teammates - such as Adam Lallana, Barry and Virgil van Dijk - paid tribute to the England international on TNT Sports ahead of the game, explaining what Milner meant to them and English football as a whole.

James Milner: Mr Premier League

© Imago / Visionhaus

"He is Mr. Premier League. What a guy," Lallana - who joined forces with Milner at Brighton, England and Liverpool - said. "To get this record, is something he thoroughly deserves. He'll downplay this, but deep down he wants it, and everyone wants it for him."

Van Dijk added: "An amazing teammate, an amazing teammate for the group. I learned a lot from him in terms of being a leader - the intensity, the demands in training."

Barry also reacted to his former Aston Villa teammate breaking his record, saying: "James was just his own man. He knew exactly what he wanted to do and what to achieve."

Meanwhile, Brighton counterpart Danny Welbeck named the one thing Milner still needs to do in order to 'complete football', saying: "I think the only one he hasn't done this season is goalkeeper!

"Maybe we'll try and get him in goal for the final 30 seconds of a game, then we can say he's completed it. Football? Completed it mate."

Who has made the most English football league appearances ever?

© Imago / Action Plus

While Milner now holds the all-time Premier League record - and surely will for decades to come - the 40-year-old will surely not become the all-time record appearance maker for all English leagues combined.

Indeed, legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton memorably played over 1,000 matches across a 32-year professional career, while Tony Ford holds the record for outfield players with 931 appearances.

Milner is only under contract with Brighton until the end of the season, but such is his longevity and professionalism that the 40-year-old's playing journey may not be done and dusted just yet.