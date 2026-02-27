Brighton & Hove Albion lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI as Danny Welbeck chases Jamie Vardy record

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Feb 2026 22:11 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 22:12

Danny Welbeck will lead the line for Brighton & Hove Albion as the veteran striker looks to reach a significant personal milestone in Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Having ended a seven-match top-flight drought against Brentford last time out, the 35-year-old is just one goal shy of hitting double figures for the season, an achievement that would see him become the first player aged 33 or older since Jamie Vardy to score 10 or more goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

There was a brief scare for Fabian Hurzeler regarding the fitness of James Milner following his record-breaking afternoon in West London, but the evergreen midfielder has been passed fit despite a minor thigh concern.

The Seagulls remain thin in defensive areas as Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are definitely ruled out with knee injuries, while Solly March and Yasin Ayari both face late fitness tests to determine their involvement.

Consequently, Bart Verbruggen should be protected by a back four consisting of Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, captain Lewis Dunk and Ferdi Kadioglu.

In midfield, Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood are expected to partner the returning Pascal Gross, who remains the creative heartbeat of the side.

Further forward, Diego Gomez and Kaoru Mitoma are primed to occupy the flanks to provide the ammunition for Welbeck in the final third.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Gomez, Welbeck, Mitoma

