Joe Gomez future: Liverpool to seize 'major opportunity' as European heavtweights 'eye' defender

Liverpool are reportedly preparing for a significant reshuffling of their defensive options as they consider Joe Gomez's Anfield future.

Gomez has been a versatile component to the Merseyside club for over a decade, proving his worth across the entire defensive line during numerous trophy-winning campaigns.

However, with the England international approaching the final year of his current contract, the club are facing a decision regarding his long-term future.

It is understood that senior figures within the recruitment department view the upcoming summer window as a strategic juncture to maximise the player's market value.

Contract uncertainty: Liverpool reportedly ready to cash in on Gomez

As reported by CaughtOffside, Liverpool sense an opportunity to secure a decent transfer fee for Gomez before his contract expires in 2027.

The 28-year-old is no longer viewed as an indispensable member of the squad and is instead seen as a valuable asset that could fund further reinforcements.

While the former Charlton Athletic defender has previously been content with a squad role, the above source suggests he is now more open to embarking on a fresh challenge domestically or in a different league.

The report suggests that the Merseyside giants are reportedly keen to move away from multi-functional squad players in favour of more traditional, position-specific defenders to elevate the overall quality of their group.

Consequently, the club are expected to listen to offers for the defender once the 2025-26 season concludes.

Joe Gomez future: Milan 'lead race' as Bayern monitor situation

While Gomez's contract situation remains unresolved, AC Milan have reportedly already emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

The Italian giants are eager to bolster their defensive ranks with Premier League experience and view the Englishman's adaptability as a key strength for a potential move to Serie A.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in the centre-back, although the German champions may only formalise their interest if other main targets become unavailable, while Dayot Upamecano's recent contract extension lessens the urgency to sign a centre-back.

Domestically, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with the £4.5m-a-year star, provided they can meet his substantial salary requirements.

The Hammers' reported interest, though, will hinge on the London club avoiding Premier League relegation, with Nuno Espirito Santo's team currently 18th in the table.