Chelsea transfer news: Tyrique George on brink of Blues exit after 'agreement in principle' reached

Chelsea are reportedly happy for Tyrique George to spend the rest of the season at Everton.

Having narrowly missed out on a transfer to Fulham in the summer, it has been felt for a number of months that George could leave Stamford Bridge.

While he has five starts and six substitute outings to his name in 2025-26, he has featured just the once since the start of December.

With just 18 months left on his contract, Chelsea have seemingly been open to offers for the 19-year-old since the start of 2026.

According to The Athletic, the green light has now been given for the winger to make the switch to Merseyside.

What are the details of George Everton loan?

Everton are said to have reached an agreement in principle to sign George for the remainder of 2025-26.

The Toffees will also hold a buy option to secure the services of the England Under-21 international on a permanent basis.

David Moyes has been eager to sign a replacement for Jack Grealish after the Manchester City loanee suffered a stress fracture to his foot last month.

There is the possibility of the playmaker missing the rest of the season, hence the urgency of finding an alternative.

A deal is expected to be finalised on Monday when George undergoes a medical in the North-West.

A huge coup for Everton

When a number of Chelsea's wide players have misfired, there is frustration among the fanbase that George has not received more opportunities.

The academy graduate has six goals and six assists from his 37 senior appearances. However, just 12 of his outings have come in the Premier League.

As well as his undoubted potential, his versatility can only benefit Everton going forward, while he has previously played with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Chelsea.

While he will require time to get up to speed after six weeks without game time, George could prove to be a difference-maker in the final third of the pitch.