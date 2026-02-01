Chelsea lineup vs Arsenal: Possible XI for EFL Cup clash as Reece James, Joao Pedro set to return

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Feb 2026 17:02

Chelsea will aim to overturn a one-goal deficit when they take on Arsenal in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with the Blues currently trailing 3-2 on aggregate.

After heavily rotating the starting side against West Ham United at the weekend, the likes of Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro and Wesley Fofana are expected to be among the stars brought back into the Chelsea 11.

The Blues trailed West Ham 2-0 at the break before Cucurella, Pedro and Fofana arrived for the second half, and the trio helped push Chelsea to a stunning 3-2 comeback victory.

The trio, alongside James, should all come back into the starting lineup against Arsenal, meaning Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho could drop out of the team.

Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are likely to retain their starting places, especially in the continued absence of Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo.

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez, who scored the dramatic late winner against the Hammers, should continue his partnership alongside Moises Caicedo, with Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo still on the treatment table.

Jamie Gittens came off with an injury in the first half of the eventual win over West Ham, meaning Pedro Neto should start on the wing, while Pedro could replace Garnacho, meaning Liam Delap and Cole Palmer may start again.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap