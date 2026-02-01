Transfer news and rumours: Wolves 'closing' on first signing, Chelsea outcast to join Auxerre?

By Darren Plant | 01 Feb 2026 13:46

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Having lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, Rob Edwards' side have edged closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Nevertheless, with at least one major exit expected before Monday's transfer deadline, Wolves are in the market for notable additions.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been 'agreed in principle' for Gomes to make the loan switch to Molineux.

The report suggests that Wolves will be paying a €1m (£870,000) loan fee with the option of signing the England international for €7m (£6.06m) during the summer.

Gomes has been made available by Marseille despite making 12 starts and six substitute appearances in all competitions during 2025-26.

With Wolves likely to be playing Championship football next season, it is unclear whether any buy option is mandatory or dependent on whether they remain in the top flight.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Chelsea flop to be given Ligue 1 chance?

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana may reportedly me on his way to Ligue 1 with Auxerre.

In January, Fofana was recalled from a loan switch at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk with the view of making a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

As it stands, though, such a deal is yet to materialise, increasing the chances of yet another loan switch from the Blues.

According to L'Equipe, Auxerre are interested in signing the Ivorian on a loan deal with the option to buy.

Auxerre are currently sitting in 17th position in the Ligue 1 table having scored just 14 goals from their 19 games.

With 23-year-old Fofana having contributed six goals from 13 games in Turkey, the hope is that he can help kick-start the club's campaign, as well as his own.

Much may depend on whether Chelsea remain with enough foreign loan slots to facilitate a deal. That will not become apparent until the closing hours of Monday.

© Imago

Liverpool youngster to revive career in League One

Premier League giants Liverpool have allowed Calum Scanlon to link up with Cardiff City on loan.

Despite being just two weeks short of his 21st birthday, the defender has only made six senior appearances during his career.

A year-long absence due to a hamstring injury has left the academy graduate playing catch-up in a bid to remain at a high level.

However, Scanlon will get that chance at Cardiff having been loaned to the League One leaders until the summer.

Scanlon got 169 minutes of Championship football across four matches for Millwall during the 2024-25 season.

He returned with a 67-minute outing for Liverpool Under-21s in a game against Brighton in Premier League 2 on Friday.

Cardiff were looking for reinforcements as they bid to retain their strong position at the top of the League One table.