Man Utd vs. Fulham: Michael Carrick explains Mason Mount injury absence and Matheus Cunha decision

01 Feb 2026

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has explained Mason Mount's absence from the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming for their third straight top-flight win against the Cottagers, which would see Carrick swiftly match a personal Man Utd best set by Ruben Amorim during his predecessor's time in charge.

The 20-time English champions are in largely good shape fitness-wise, but Carrick lost Patrick Dorgu to a serious hamstring injury against Arsenal last week, one that may sideline him for 10 weeks.

The interim head coach has selected Matheus Cunha to step in for the stricken Dorgu in an otherwise unchanged starting lineup, once again snubbing Benjamin Sesko, but Mount was an unexpected absentee.

The ex-Chelsea man would have been another attacking alternative to Dorgu, but Carrick confirmed to Sky Sports News that he had suffered a training injury, hence his omission from the squad.

Man Utd vs. Fulham: Michael Carrick reveals reason for Mason Mount absence

However, the former midfielder insisted that the problem was just a small one, and he expects Mount to return imminently.

"He picked up a small knock in training. Nothing serious — he’ll be back very soon," Carrick said, suggesting that the England international could be back in the ranks for the crunch clash with Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday lunchtime.

Nevertheless, Mount's absence against Fulham represents yet another Old Trafford setback for the playmaker, whose Red Devils career is still yet to get going since his 2023 arrival.

The 27-year-old has made just 66 appearances for Man United over the past two and a half years, registering seven goals and two assists following his £58.6m move from Chelsea.

Mount did enjoy a brief revival under Ruben Amorim and has made 10 Premier League starts in the current campaign, but he has played just a single minute of football since Carrick took charge.

Man Utd vs. Fulham: Michael Carrick explains Matheus Cunha decision

Without Mount and Dorgu in the squad, Cunha is expected to operate off the left for the home side, with Bryan Mbeumo continuing as the central striker following his goal in last weekend's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

Cunha then came off the bench to score a phenomenal winner, and Carrick claimed that it was a "natural decision" to side with the Brazilian over Sesko for the visit of the Cottagers.

"It was a natural one, especially after the last two games, with what Matheus offers. He's got something that's a little bit different," the head coach said.

"He carries the ball, he's got a real presence on the pitch and he's done unbelievably well in both games when he's come on. It's disappointing for Pat. He's had two fantastic performances since I've been here in so many different ways."

Man United will return to the top four of the Premier League table with a win against Fulham, whom they are just one place and four points clear of as the race for Europe hots up.