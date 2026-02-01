Liverpool transfer news: Lutsharel Geertruida deal 66% complete after 'full agreement' for January loan

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 12:53 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 12:53

Liverpool have reportedly cleared two hurdles in their efforts to sign Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig, but the Reds have one final hoop to jump through.

Throughout the winter window so far, the supposed message from the Liverpool board was that the club would not be reactive this month, instead saving their resources for a proactive summer.

However, Richard Hughes and co have seemingly changed their plans after Jeremie Frimpong suffered yet another hamstring injury - his third of the season and one that will sideline him for a few weeks.

Liverpool are already missing Conor Bradley for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, in addition to young defender Giovanni Leoni, who is nursing an ACL tear.

Dominik Szoboszlai was forced to fill in at right-back in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, while Curtis Jones - expected to stay at the club this month despite interest from Inter Milan - is another emergency option.

Liverpool reach 'full agreement' with Lutsharel Geertruida over transfer

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool are ostensibly trying to reinforce their defensive ranks in the coming hours, though, as Florian Plettenberg claims that the Reds are working to bring Geertruida to Anfield before Monday's deadline.

The journalist reports that a 'full agreement' has already been reached on personal terms with the defender and the Premier League champions, whose boss Slot worked with Geertruida at Feyenoord.

In addition, RB Leipzig are apparently ready to give the green light to a deal, and Geertruida has been identified as the 'chosen one' following weeks of searching for rearguard reinforcements.

However, even though Liverpool have agreed terms with the Dutchman and have the thumbs-up from Leipzig, the Merseyside giants must now negotiate a deal with Sunderland, who signed Geertruida on loan in the summer.

'Direct talks' are now said to be taking place between Liverpool and Sunderland for the former Feyenoord man, who has made 17 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats this season, including 10 starts.

Geertruida has been an unused substitute in each of Sunderland's last two top-flight games, though, and his Leipzig contract does not expire until the summer of 2029.

Why Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool makes perfect sense

© Imago

Liverpool's negotiations with Sunderland will likely not be smooth sailing, as despite not playing a minute of either of the Black Cats' last two matches, the 25-year-old remains a key component of Regis Le Bris's squad.

However, if the Reds can strike a deal, they would not only be signing a competent right-back option, but also a central defender and - in desperate measures - a defensive midfielder.

Frimpong is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, but having Geertruida as competition and cover for his compatriot and Ibrahima Konate would be a wise move from the powers that be.