Preview: Albacete vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 01 Feb 2026 13:05

Albacete Balompie will host Barcelona at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte on Tuesday evening in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, as the Segunda Division side look to continue their fairytale run in the competition.

The hosts come into the contest in strong form, while Barcelona arrive as overwhelming favourites and the most decorated club in Copa del Rey history.

Match preview

Albacete head into this fixture unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, recording four wins and one draw during that run.

Their recent form has been a significant boost as they prepare for one of the biggest nights in the club’s modern history.

Currently sitting 12th in the Segunda Division, Alberto Gonzalez’s men have amassed 33 points from 24 matches, winning nine, drawing six and losing nine.

After exiting the Copa del Rey at the first hurdle last season with a 2-1 defeat to CE Europa, Albacete have shown notable progress this time around.

Their run to the quarter-finals has been highlighted by a dramatic victory over Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Javi Villar opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Franco Mastantuono levelled for Madrid.

Substitute Jefte Betancor then restored Albacete’s lead in the 82nd minute, only for Gonzalo Garcia to equalise in stoppage time. However, Betancor struck again in the 94th minute to seal a stunning 3-2 win and send Albacete through.

The club have never won the Copa del Rey, with their best-ever finish coming in the 1994-95 season when they reached the semi-finals.

This quarter-final appearance represents their joint-second best run in the competition.

Albacete also arrive buoyed by a 2-0 league victory over Real Zaragoza at the weekend, with goals from Agus Medina and Betancor further underlining their attacking confidence.

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain the most successful side in Copa del Rey history, having lifted the trophy on 32 occasions.

The Catalan giants are the reigning champions, having defeated rivals Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time in last season’s final.

Hansi Flick’s side are currently top of La Liga with 55 points from 22 matches, boasting 18 wins, one draw and just three defeats.

They extended their fine form at the weekend with a 3-1 comeback victory over Elche, recovering from an early setback through goals from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and have also dominated recent meetings with Albacete, winning the last six encounters between the sides.

Their most recent meeting came in La Liga in 2005, when Barcelona claimed a 2-0 victory.

Albacete Copa del Rey form:

WWDW

Albacete form (all competitions):

LDWWWW

Barcelona Copa del Rey form:

WW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

For Albacete, Higinio Marin is a doubt due to a thigh injury, while Edward Cedeno remains unavailable following surgery.

Betancor is expected to start after scoring twice off the bench against Real Madrid and finding the net again at the weekend.

Raul Lizoain should continue in goal, with Javier Moreno and Carlos Neva key figures in central defence.

Capi, Antonio Pacheco, Javi Villar and Ale Melendez are likely to form the midfield unit, while Betancor and Agus Medina lead the attack.

Barcelona remain without Gavi due to a long-term injury, while Pedri is sidelined with a hamstring problem and is expected to return in late February.

Andreas Christensen is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Flick may rotate his squad, with Marc Bernal potentially coming into midfield in place of Frenkie de Jong.

Marcus Rashford could feature on the left flank, with Ferran Torres through the middle and Lamine Yamal on the right.

Albacete possible starting lineup:

Raul Lizoain; Aguado, Moreno, Neva, Gomez; Capi, Pacheco, Villar, Melendez; Betancor, Medina

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Balde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde; Lopez, Bernal, Olmo; Rashford, Torres, Yamal

We say: Albacete 1-3 Barcelona

Albacete’s cup run has been remarkable, but Barcelona’s quality, depth and experience at this stage of the competition should prove decisive.

The hosts may threaten, but the reigning champions are expected to book their place in the semi-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.