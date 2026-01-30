Team News: Elche vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are 11th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.
ELCHE VS. BARCELONA
ELCHE
Out: Hector Fort (shoulder), Aleix Febas (suspended)
Doubtful: Alvaro Nunez (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Pedrosa, Neto, Diangana, Aguado, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres