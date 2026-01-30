Team News: Elche vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 20:00

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are 11th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

ELCHE

Out: Hector Fort (shoulder), Aleix Febas (suspended)

Doubtful: Alvaro Nunez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Pedrosa, Neto, Diangana, Aguado, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres