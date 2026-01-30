La Liga Gameweek 22
Elche
Jan 31, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
Barcelona

Team News: Elche vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Elche vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are 11th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

ELCHE VS. BARCELONA

ELCHE

Out: Hector Fort (shoulder), Aleix Febas (suspended)

Doubtful: Alvaro Nunez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Pedrosa, Neto, Diangana, Aguado, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

