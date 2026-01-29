Preview: Elche vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:54

Barcelona will be aiming to move four points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they head to Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday evening to tackle Elche.

The Catalan giants are currently one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit, while Elche are 11th, with the promoted outfit having a successful season to date.

Match preview

Elche finished second in last season's Segunda Division table to secure a return to Spain's top flight, and Eder Sarabia's side have proven to be a strong addition to La Liga this season.

Indeed, a solid campaign has seen the Green-striped ones pick up 24 points from their 21 league matches courtesy of a record of five wins, nine draws and seven defeats, which has left them in 11th spot in the table, eight points off the top six.

Sarabia's team are only three points clear of the relegation zone, though, so the picture could change quickly, and it would be fair to say that the hosts are not in the best of form.

Elche have only picked up two points from their four league matches in 2026 and will enter this contest off the back of a 3-2 loss to Levante.

The Green-striped ones have been impressive at home this season, though, boasting a record of five wins, five draws and one defeat from 11 matches, collecting 20 points in the process.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were in Champions League action on Wednesday night, securing their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition courtesy of a 4-1 win over Copenhagen.

The Catalan outfit's attention is now on La Liga, and they will be bidding to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight following a 3-0 success over Real Oviedo last time out.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, and they will have the chance to move four points clear on Saturday, with Alvaro Arbeloa's team not in action until Sunday afternoon at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona have the second-best away record in La Liga this season, picking up 22 points from 11 matches, recording seven wins in the process.

The Catalan team are currently on an 11-game winning run against Elche in all competitions, while they have not been beaten by Saturday's opponents since December 1974.

Elche La Liga form:

LWLDDL

Elche form (all competitions):

WLDLDL

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWWWLW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWLWWW

Team News

On-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort will miss out for Elche against his parent club due to a shoulder injury, while a muscular problem has also made Alvaro Nunez a doubt.

The hosts will also definitely be without the services of Aleix Febas on Saturday due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up against Levante last time out.

Andre Silva featured off the bench against Levante after recovering from an injury, and the 30-year-old should now be back in the XI, while there could be another start in the final third of the field for former Real Madrid youngster Alvaro Rodriguez, as Rafa Mir is not expected to be fit enough to feature from the first whistle.

As for Barcelona, Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) remain unavailable for selection, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Frenkie de Jong is available after missing out against Copenhagen in the Champions League through suspension, while Ferran Torres made his return from injury off the bench last time out.

Torres could now be named in the starting XI, while Dani Olmo is expected to drop down to the bench to allow for the return of De Jong in the middle of midfield.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Pedrosa, Neto, Diangana, Aguado, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

We say: Elche 0-2 Barcelona

Off the back of a Champions League fixture, this has the potential to be a tricky match for Barcelona, but we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than an away success for the reigning La Liga champions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.