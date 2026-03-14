Team News: Man Utd vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 14 Mar 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 14:00

Looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils lost their first match under Michael Carrick last time out, falling to defeat at Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury news for both sides ahead of their Mancunian meeting.

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MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mason Mount (knock), Noussair Mazraoui (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins