Premier League Gameweek 30
Man Utd
Mar 15, 2026 2.00pm
Old Trafford
Aston Villa

Team News: Man Utd vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man Utd vs. Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils lost their first match under Michael Carrick last time out, falling to defeat at Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury news for both sides ahead of their Mancunian meeting.

MANCHESTER UNITED vs. ASTON VILLA

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MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mason Mount (knock), Noussair Mazraoui (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

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